New Ultraman Omega Series to Premiere on July 5 Globally

Live-action series to stream simultaneously with dubs in 10 languages, subs in 14

Tsuburaya Productions announced in a teaser trailer on Thursday that Ultraman Omega , the latest series in the Ultraman franchise , will premiere on July 5 at 9:00 a.m. JST (July 4 at 8:00 p.m. EDT) on six TV Tokyo channels, with planned simultaneous broadcast and streaming worldwide.

English-dubbed teaser trailer

Japanese teaser trailer

Image via Tsuburaya Productions global website ©TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS ©ULTRAMAN OMEGA PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM・TV TOKYO

Tsuburaya Productions describes the new series' story:

On an Earth where neither heroes nor kaiju exist, an alien suddenly falls from the sky. This Ultra's symbol is the red space boomerang he holds, the Omega Slugger, and his name means “ultimate.” “Omega” is an alien who has lost his memories. Taking human form and adopting the name “Sorato”, he becomes interested in the life forms called “Earthlings” that he is encountering for the first time and attempts to understand them. When a giant life form appears, amnesiac Sorato recalls a word—“kaiju”. As these kaiju continue to appear before him, a sense of duty awakens in Sorato's subconscious. He transforms into “Ultraman Omega” and an intense, fast-paced fight unfolds. The Earthlings, in turn, are grappling with encountering these gigantic life forms and the alien that fights with a red slugger for the first time, watching from various places and trying to understand what they are. Before long, Sorato and an ordinary young man—an alien and an Earthling, become friends. This ambitious work poses a question through these friends' resonating hearts; “Why does Ultraman protect the Earth?” Now, is when they awaken. Please tune in to our latest TV series, Ultraman Omega.

The new series will be dubbed in 10 languages: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Taiwanese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, Malay, and Hindi. Subtitles will be available in 14 languages: English, Mandarin, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, Malay, Hindi, Tagalog, Spanish (Latin America), Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, and Spanish (Castilian).

Ultraman Omega will also be the first series in the franchise that will simultaneously premiere in Korea on the Anibox channel.

The series stars Shori Kondo ( Patch , Haikyuu!! , 2023 Hunter x Hunter stage plays) as the protagonist Sorato Okida. The English dub cast for the protagonist is Khoi Dao .

Masayoshi Takesue is the series' lead director, and Toshizo Nemoto and Junichiro Ashiki serve as the series script supervisors and head writers.

The Ultraman Arc series premiered in Japan on July 6, 2024. The series also aired and streamed simultaneously worldwide, and was dubbed in at least seven languages and subtitled in 11 languages.