Asobi Asobase's Rin Suzukawa, Writer Jun Esaka Each Launch New Manga in January

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app has announced that manga creator Rin Suzukawa ( Asobi Asobase ), and writer Jun Esaka ( One Piece novel HEROINES , Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust , Witch Hat Atelier novels) with manga artist Kine Usuto ( Fukushokushi Lucia wa Akiramenai: Kyō kara Hajimeru Kōfuku Keikaku ) will each launch new manga series in January.

Image via Manga ONE website ©Shogakukan

Suzukawa will launch the Galaxy Pū-chan Uchū no Hajikko de Konnichiwa (Galaxy Pū-chan: Hello from the Edge of the Universe) full-color manga on January 4. Manga ONE describes the series as a new dimension of absurd sci-fi comedy.

Image via Manga ONE website ©Shogakukan

Esaka and Usuto will launch the Yametai! ~Anata no Reset, Daikō Shimasu~ (I Want to Quit! ~I'll Reset for You~) manga on January 11. The corporate drama manga will center on a resignation agent who will either open up freedom or a new hell to their clients. Esaka is writing the story and Usuto is drawing the manga.

© Rin Suzukawa, Hakusensha

Suzukawa launched the Asobi Asobase (Play and Let Play) manga on Hakusensha 's Young Animal Densi manga website in 2015, but moved it to the main Young Animal magazine in November 2016. The manga ended in November 2022. U.S.-based localization company Comikey Media Inc. began digitally publishing the manga in English in September 2021.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2018 and ran for 12 episodes. A separate anime on DVD shipped with the manga's seventh volume in December 2018.

Suzukawa's two-volume Outsider Paradise manga launched in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2023.

Esaka's novel adaptation of Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga shipped in Japan on November 21.

Shueisha published Esaka's Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust novel in 2019. Viz Media published the novel in English in 2022.

Esaka and artist Sayaka Suwa 's One Piece novel HEROINES light novel series was first serialized in issues of the One Piece Magazine starting in 2019, before Shueisha published the first compiled novel in Japan in June 2021. Shueisha published the second novel volume titled One Piece novel HEROINES [Colorful] in March 2024. Viz Media licensed the novels and released the first volume in English on April 22, and the second volume on July 22. The novels will get an anime adaptation.

Source: Manga ONE