'Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None' Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, January 14 Debut

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 都神樹・講談社/勇者パーティを追い出された製作委員会

The English dub stars:

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub . Susie Nixon is the producer. Clayton Browning is handling the English adaptation. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Wesley Coleman is the engineer.

The anime streamed in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services on January 1 at 12:00 a.m. JST, before it aired on the Tokyo MX channel on January 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The anime then aired on BS NTV , Yomiuri TV , and AT-X channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime under the English title Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None .

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo , Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at " animation studio42 ." Masashi Suzuki ( Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox ) is overseeing the series scripts and Naoto Nakamura ( Date A Live IV , Date A Live V , Date A Bullet ) is designing the characters. Tsubasa Handa ( Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! ) is composing the music. hololive VTuber Tokoyami Towa performs the opening theme song "Sylve." Nowlu performs the ending theme song "sukuu."

The fantasy story centers on Orn, a swordsman who changed to a mage class for the sake of the "Hero's Party" that he belonged to. He even developed a unique style of magic to support the party. But Oliver, Orn's childhood friend and the leader of the party, kicked Orn out of the party due to a lack of ability. His party members mocked him for being a "jack of all trades but master of none" and the party already found his successor. Disappointed, he parts ways with the party and begins solo activities as an explorer. Orn's fate changes dramatically with new encounters, and in order to protect those who have become important to him, he aims to take his "jack of all trades" skills to become the "ultimate all-rounder."

Togami launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021, and the story is ongoing. Kodansha publishes the novels in print and released the ninth volume on October 31.

Yonezou launched the manga on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on December 9. Kodansha 's K Manga service is releasing the manga in English.

The franchise has more than 4.5 million copies in circulation.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.