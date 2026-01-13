Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Series Season 2 Streams Teaser Trailer

Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+ ) and Legendary Entertainment began streaming on Tuesday a teaser trailer for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , Legendary Entertainment 's series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans."

Image courtesy of Apple TV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple TV

The second season ofwill premiere onon February 27. New episodes will debut on Fridays.

Kurt Russell will return as Lee Shaw. Amber Midthunder ( Prey ) will play a powerful businesswoman named Isabel.

The show is part of a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment that includes multiple spinoffs for the franchise .

Entertainment news source Deadline reported in December that Apple TV is producing a prequel to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters .

Joby Harold is returning to showrun the prequel at Safehouse Pictures . Tory Tunnell is also serving as executive producer alongside Harold and fellow executive producers Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from TOHO . Kei Banno, Brian Rogers , and Kenji Okuhira are producing.

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

The series debuted worldwide on the service in November 2023 with 10 episodes. The first two episodes debuted at once, and new episodes launched every Friday until January 2024.

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell both play Army officer Lee Shaw across generations. Mari Yamamoto plays scientist Keiko. Anna Sawai plays Cate, "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor." Ren Watabe plays Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path." Kiersey Clemons plays May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior." Joe Tippett plays Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure." Elisa Lasowski plays Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills." Anders Holm plays the recurring role of Bill.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction are co-creators, with Black as showrunner. Matt Shakman ( Wandavision ) directed the first two episodes.

The series' story takes place after the 2014 Godzilla film.

The series explores "the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real," with Variety previously describing the show as centering on "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , the Godzilla vs. Kong film sequel, opened in the United States in March 2024, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 2024 date. The April release was itself a delay from its original March opening. The film opened in Japan in April 2024.