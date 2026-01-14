Kaya-chan Isn't Scary Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub

Anime premiered on January 11

Crunchyroll added an English dub for the the television anime of Yuritaro 's Kaya-chan Isn't Scary ( Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai ) horror action manga on the same day as it released the first episode of the anime with English subtitles. Crunchyroll 's senior English editorial producer Liam Dempsey confirmed that Kadokawa provided the dub .

The anime premiered on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( 365 Days to the Wedding , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , Ninja Kamui ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tarō Yamada and Hiroyuki Moriguchi are designing the characters, and Kohta Yamamoto and Shun Narita are composing the music. Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director.

Seven Seas has licensed the manga, and released the first volume on April 29. The company describes the manga:

Kaya-chan is a notorious problem child in her kindergarten, but none of the adults know her secret--till Chie-sensei is put in charge and learns of Kaya-chan's hidden ability to see evil spirits and vanquish them with a punch! What will happen to this five-year-old who gets in trouble when she's only trying to help?

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. Shinchosha released the manga's eighth compiled book volume on January 8.

