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Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Game Celebrates Half-Year Anniversary with 4th Season
posted on by Anita Tai
Season 4 begins on March 18
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in a new trailer on Sunday its Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra game will celebrate its half-anniversary during season 4 with new characters, emotes, special campaigns, and more beginning March 18.
The game launched on September 9 (PDT) and September 10 (JST) for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, and on PC via Steam.
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:
Feel free to press through the battlefield by yourself, or engage in team tactics with your allies!
Control heroes as they level up throughout the match, and use them to blow away all enemy players and even the boss characters!
Audio languages include Japanese and English, and interface languages include Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Mobile Games' YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.