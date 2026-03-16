Naoki Urasawa's Asadora! Manga Resumes After 8-Month Hiatus

Manga will be serialized for at least 2 consecutive issues

Image via Amazon © Naoki Urasawa, Shogakukan

This year's 16th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will resume in the magazine's next issue on March 23. The manga will have a color opening page in the next issue, and will be serialized for at least two consecutive issues (the manga is serialized every two weeks instead of weekly).

The manga went on hiatus in July 2025.

Urasawa ( Yawara! , Master Keaton , 20th Century Boys , Pluto ) launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in October 2018. The manga is Urasawa's first new series for the magazine since 21st Century Boys ended in 2007. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in November 2024. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it released the ninth volume on January 27.

Notably, the manga is also the first of Urasawa's works to have a digital version ( Shogakukan publishes the digital version through the digital version of Weekly Big Comic Spirits ). Asadora! follows a woman from the postwar period to the present who lives a poor but sturdy life.

Urasawa has been drawing manga since 1981. Viz Media has published Urasawa's 20th Century Boys , 21st Century Boys , Monster , and Pluto manga. Monster inspired a television anime series in 2004-2005, and 20th Century Boys inspired a live-action trilogy film adaptation in 2008-2009. Additionally, his Yawara! A Fashionable Judo Girl manga inspired an anime series in 1989-1992, an anime film in 1992, and an anime special in 1996. The net anime project based on Pluto debuted on Netflix in October 2023.

Viz Media also published all of Urasawa, Hokusei Katushika , and Takashi Nagasaki 's Master Keaton manga. The series inspired a television anime adaptation in 1998, and an original video anime ( OVA ) continuation in 2004.

Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint is releasing Urasawa and Nagasaki's Billy Bat manga in English, starting with the first volume on June 2.