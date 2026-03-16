Publang Adds 3 Web Novels Digitally to Catalog

Beware the Pup, Ebony Castle, Beware the Ides of March available now

Image courtesy of Publang

Publisher Publang announced on Saturday three new digital titles joining its catalog: Beware the Pup, Ebony Castle, and Beware the Ides of March. All the titles are web novels.

The titles were revealed through the company's newsletter and are available on the publisher's digital platform, Publang .com.

Beware the Pup is a shifter-themed romantic comedy centered on Gyeon Heesung, a scrappy outcast raised around gambling dens after being abandoned by his pack. After a job meant to free him from a life of crime goes wrong, Heesung is gravely injured and reverts into the form of a tiny white puppy. He is then taken in by Yoon Chiyoung, a feared wolf enforcer who believes he has simply found a stray. Lezhin US is publishing the webtoon version in English under the title Paws & Claws .

Ebony Castle, written by Seomonhwa, is a dark romance set within the “Nameverse” genre. The story follows concert pianist Yeon Dohwa, who collapses on stage due to a mysterious curse known as “name syndrome.” To survive, he must find the missing British aristocrat whose name is etched into his body. When he finally meets Tristan Locke, however, Dohwa discovers that Locke is not afflicted by the same condition. The title is also available on the platform Manta , as is the webtoon adaptation.

The third title, Beware the Ides of March, combines crime drama and romance. The story centers on Park Mokhwa, a former legendary gangster who attempts to start a new life as a florist. Kim Nakwon, a police superintendent, remains convinced Mokhwa will return to his violent past and repeatedly visits the flower shop to monitor him — often ending up helping wrap bouquets during busy hours. The series is also available on Manta . The webtoon adaptation is available on Lezhin US.

Founded originally as a translation agency, Publang has expanded into a publisher focused on BL -centered manhwa and web novels. The company emphasizes an editorial philosophy it calls “The Art of Localization,” aiming to preserve original authorial voice while adapting dialogue and cultural context for English-language readers.

Sources: E-mail correspondence