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Fate/Extra Record Game Delayed, Loses Bandai Namco as Publisher
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X/Twitter account for Type-Moon studio BB's Fate/Extra Record game, the remake of Marvelous Entertainment's Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game, announced on Monday that the game has been delayed indefinitely. The delay follows a mutual agreement between Notes (the Type-Moon creative circle's official corporate and publishing name) and Bandai Namco Entertainment for the latter to pull out of publishing of the game.
Type-Moon noted that development on the game will continue, but the game's development structure will change. Type-Moon will announce details on the game's new release date and publisher once they have been determined.
Type-Moon studio BB announced the game in July 2020, in what was the 10th anniversary of the original Fate/Extra game.
The game was slated to release in spring this year after a previous delay from a 2025 release. The game is slated for the Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.
Type-Moon studio BB director Kazuya Nino is the director and planner of the remake project. Nino was the producer for Fate/Extra, and also worked on the first Etrian Odyssey game. Arco Wada returns as character designer.
Marvelous Entertainment and Type-Moon released the Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2010. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2011. The Fate/Extra CCC companion game shipped in Japan on the PSP in March 2013. The games are set in an alternate science-fiction continuity of Type-Moon's Fate universe, often referred to by fans as the "Extraverse."
The games inspired SHAFT's 10-episode television anime Fate/Extra Last Encore in January 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in June 2018. The three-episode Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Tendōsetsu (Illustrias Geocentrism) special then debuted in July 2018.
Marvelous released Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, a new "Extraverse" game, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2016. XSEED Games released the game in the West in January 2017, and on the PC and Switch in July 2017. Fate/EXTELLA LINK, an enhanced version of the game, shipped in Japan in June 2018, and XSEED Games released the game in March 2019.
Koei Tecmo launched the action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant in Japan on September 28, 2023 and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Switch.
Source: Fate/Extra Record game's X/Twitter account, Type-Moon's website via Gematsu
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