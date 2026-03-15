Fate/Extra Record Game Delayed, Loses Bandai Namco as Publisher

Game was previously slated for this spring

Image via Fate/Extra Record game's website © TYPE-MOON / studio BB

The official X/Twitter account for Type-Moon studio BB's Fate/Extra Record game, the remake of Marvelous Entertainment 's Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game, announced on Monday that the game has been delayed indefinitely. The delay follows a mutual agreement between Notes (the Type-Moon creative circle's official corporate and publishing name) and Bandai Namco Entertainment for the latter to pull out of publishing of the game.

Type-Moon noted that development on the game will continue, but the game's development structure will change. Type-Moon will announce details on the game's new release date and publisher once they have been determined.

© TYPE-MOON / studio BB

Type-Moon studio BB announced the game in July 2020, in what was the 10th anniversary of the original Fate/Extra game.

The game was slated to release in spring this year after a previous delay from a 2025 release. The game is slated for the Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

Type-Moon studio BB director Kazuya Nino is the director and planner of the remake project. Nino was the producer for Fate/Extra , and also worked on the first Etrian Odyssey game. Arco Wada returns as character designer.

Marvelous Entertainment and Type-Moon released the Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2010. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2011. The Fate/Extra CCC companion game shipped in Japan on the PSP in March 2013. The games are set in an alternate science-fiction continuity of Type-Moon 's Fate universe, often referred to by fans as the "Extraverse."

The games inspired SHAFT 's 10-episode television anime Fate/Extra Last Encore in January 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in June 2018. The three-episode Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Tendōsetsu (Illustrias Geocentrism) special then debuted in July 2018.

Marvelous released Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star , a new "Extraverse" game, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2016. XSEED Games released the game in the West in January 2017, and on the PC and Switch in July 2017. Fate/EXTELLA LINK , an enhanced version of the game, shipped in Japan in June 2018, and XSEED Games released the game in March 2019.

Koei Tecmo launched the action RPG Fate/Samurai Remnant in Japan on September 28, 2023 and on September 29 outside of Japan. The game is available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , and Switch.

Source: Fate/Extra Record game's X/Twitter account, Type-Moon 's website via Gematsu

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