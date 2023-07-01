Pluto Anime's New Trailer Reveals October 26 Debut; More Cast, Staff

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!

Netflix announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that the animated series of Naoki Urasawa 's Pluto manga will debut on October 26. The event also revealed the full cast and staff.

The anime's full staff includes:

The Japanese cast members are:

The Pluto manga is Urasawa and producer Takashi Nagasaki 's seinen drama re-imagining of the world depicted in Osamu Tezuka 's manga Astro Boy . The series ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine from 2003 to 2009, and it has eight compiled book volumes. The manga has been translated and published in 20 countries including France and the United States. Viz Media , which released the manga in North America, describes the story:

In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders - the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment acquired the film rights from Tezuka Productions for a planned live-action/computer-graphics (CG) hybrid film of Pluto in 2010.