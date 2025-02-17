How would you rate episode 8 of

Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!

I wonder what was more boring, last week's plot-heavy episode or this week's episode that spent eight minutes buying a house? I'm being a bit mean here because there were interesting things in this episode compared to last week. While we are back to the cat-fucking jokes, there are a few moments that are here to foreshadow future events. Tama seems to have unlocked a new form, their new home can act as a new base of operations moving forward, Aria leveling up as an adventurer means that she can get more high-ranking jobs, and it looks like there's a potential country-wide threat on the horizon.

I'm the most curious about what they seem to be doing with Vulcan. While she has been around and joined on a few dungeon raids, she hasn't been adopted into the family per se. Her main priority seems to be working as a blacksmith, but there are a few lines throughout this episode that hint she might have different aspirations. At the very least she seems to be wrestling with internal struggle like how she turned down her adventurer rank-up.

I'm surprised the show can seed something like that when it pretty much does the complete opposite with the two new additions to the family, Lily, and Feri. They're adopted into the main cast after the events that transpired last week with little discussion or fanfare. At least Stella had a reason for joining the main party, but these two just want to stick around and the show lets them. It gets a bit weird because they are fairies but sometimes feel coded like children who don't know any better. Having them be potential harem members feels a little uncomfortable, to say the least. The show is a bit inconsistent about how we're supposed to view them as characters because we know they can use pretty decent mid-range magic but they were so easily captured in the first place. I hope this is something the show fixes moving forward.

