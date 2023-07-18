What's that, you ask? Do I have anything new to say? Do I have any novel observations about the Wano arc, which, at this point, has been airing for three years and has consistently defied expectations both compared to what came prior and in its own achievements?
No, I don't. It's still great, and I know you're watching it too, so who are we kidding here?
…
Well, I'm getting word that I still have to say more than just "One Piece good" every week, so here is my attempt to do so.
As is typical fashion at this point, we open with a few brief check-ins around Onigashima. Some bits with Raizo and X Drake and Jinbei. It's all excellently paced, and each vignette has at least one big moment where the animation pops off and the emotional climax hits. I was pretty particular about the blood running down X Drake's blade myself, but take your pick because they're all great in their own way.
Then the back half of 1069 was Luffy and Kaido throwing down. By rights, this should be dull by now. How long have they been slugging it out on top of the world at this point? I've lost track, to be frank with you, yet it doesn't matter in the slightest. It's just knockout blow after knockout blow rendered in glorious, fluid animation. If repetition begets wings, I pray my constant refrains carry these compliments to the Toei team's ears: thank you for the incredible work you put in every week for this silly pirate adventure story. Finding new ways to depict "rubber monkey punches drinky dragon" every week cannot be easy, but they make it feel like the first time it's happened every time.
Also, a big shout-out to the sound design this week. When Luffy is cocking back his arm, we hear the ratcheting sounds or when he's racing across the stones. His legs make a satisfying clunk-clunk-clunk. Those helped cement the scene and give it heft.
Join Steve and Nicky this week as they explore Ōoku's alternate take on history where a female-led Shogun rules over Feudal Japan, accompanied by a harem of men that makes up the Ōoku.― Fumi Yoshinaga's multi-award-winning manga, Ōoku: The Inner Chambers, officially makes its anime debut this summer. Join Steve and Nicky this week as they explore Ōoku's alternate take on history where a female-led ...
Manga inspired TV anime in April, live-action film in June― This year's 33rd issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Tuesday that Makoto Ojiro's Insomniacs After School (Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia) manga will end in two chapters. The manga's next chapter will publish in the magazine's 35th issue, which will release on July 31. If there are no delays, the manga will end in its 125t...
Film earns record US$1.7 million from 44 IMAX screens in 1st 3 days― Entertainment news website Deadline reported via ComScore on Sunday that Hayao Miyazaki's latest feature film The Boy and the Heron (Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, or literally How Do You Live?) earned about US$13.2 million in its opening weekend in Japan. The film exceeded US$1.7 million from 44 IMAX screens, which is a new three-day ...
Company reveals dub staff for anime based on Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita manga― Ascendent Animation announced on Monday that it is producing an English dub for Seduced By My Best Friend (Fucked by My Best Friend), the television anime of Yupopo Orishima's Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita manga. Kevin Frane is directing the English dub. Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of...
Rocket Shokai's story of hero sentenced to fight war until he changes his fate― The live-streamed Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Sunday that Rocket Shokai's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 (Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works. ◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢ 《 作 戦 指 令 》 勇者刑に処す 懲罰勇者...
Mato Kousaka's story of guild receptionist who takes matters into her own hands― The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event announced on Saturday that an anime adaptation of Mato Kousaka's I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (Guild no Uketsuke Jō Desu ga, Zangyō wa Iyananode Boss o Solo Tōbatsu Shiyou to Omoimasu) light novel series has been green-lit. Yen Press ...
Soma Santoki stars as Mahito in movie that opened on Friday― GKIDS announced on Friday that it has licensed Hayao Miyazaki's latest feature film The Boy and the Heron (Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, or literally How Do You Live?), and it will release the film in North American theaters later this year. Cinema Today and Oricon reported on Friday the cast, staff, and plot summary. Soma Santoki, who is 18 ...
World Dai Star is an unfortunate case of trying too much but failing to excel in any one area.― Stella of the Theater: World Dai Star courts curiosity before its first episode is even up. It's not just the attention it draws to the clear incorporeality of Kokona's pal Shizuka, though that's undoubtedly the main feature. But also the entire interactive network of stage-acting superpowers called 'Sens...
Check to see if your fav anime series made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews!―
There were a lot of big sequels premiering this season but slimmer pickings for anime to get us through the summer season. Surprisingly though, it wasn't the tentpole sequels that ANN readers clamored for in the poll. Check to see if your favs made the cut for ANN's Daily Streaming reviews. For the curious, the m...
Little is known about the KamiErabi GOD.app anime, but its staff line-up is full of heavy hitters. Find out more about the series, the formation of Seshita's 3DCG studio, and Yoko Taro's drunken agreement to join the project.― Little is known about the KamiErabi GOD.app anime, but its staff line-up is full of heavy hitters. The production boasts character designer Atsushi Ōkubo, the manga creator b...
Return to the world of literary turf wars in Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5! Also check out our reviewers' takes on Cecelia and Pastor Lawrence, Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead, Helck, Dark Gathering, School for Heroes, Synduality: Noir, My Happy Marriage, Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Summer 2023 Anime Preview Guide! Here's how it goes: our team of critics ...
It's Jean-Karlo's first TWIG anniversary, and he has a lot to talk about, including a new impressive set of releases from LimitedRun, and AI voice impersonations coming a head in the fan community.― Welcome back, everyone! We've been busy over here; this past week, I was working on the Atelier Marie Remake review. It's a delightful game, someone does need to illustrate a family tree for the Atelier ...
With amazing music, an epic swordfight, and backed by a story from Durarara!! creator Ryohgo Narita, Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- is a must for franchise fans.― Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-, based largely on the first book in Ryohgo Narita's Fate/strange Fake series, is the opening chapter of a much larger story. It features over a dozen main characters—constantly switching between t...
The Japanese video game studio, MyDearest, is giving away three t-shirts signed by famous Japanese voice actors for the upcoming game, Episode III of Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate!― Hello ANN Readers! You are in for a treat! Anime News Network, in collaboration with the Japanese video game studio, MyDearest, is giving away three t-shirts signed by famous Japanese voice actors for the upcoming game, ...