I think what I enjoyed most about this, the final episode of's first season, is that Boxxo saves the day not by beating the bad guy but rather by saving the lives of his friends. While he and Lamis put up a good fight, the battle ends because the boss doesn't feel like continuing it. Boxxo and Lamis lost the fight, with everyone else either dead or unconscious.

Yet, beating monsters has never been what makes Boxxo valuable to Lamis, Hulemy, or anyone else. He helps people in need—be that when they are hungry or have personal problems. He has played matchmaker, fed the poor, and protected small businesses from a major corporation. Defeating a floor boss or two was no more or less important than anything else he did.

So, in this episode, the big climax is not the battle with the ultra-powerful lich but what comes after. With Hulemy and Shui dead, Boxxo realizes he has the best chance of bringing them back. After all, defibrillator boxes exist in many public spaces, so he can transform into one. Of course, Lamis would have no idea how to use a defibrillator, and with Hulemy one of the victims, no one could quickly figure it out.

On the one hand, this might seem like the perfect excuse for Boxxo to finally break down and buy the telepathy skill—to walk Lamis through how to use the defibrillator to save Hulemy and Shui. However, Boxxo chooses a better skill—not for his daily life but for this specific situation: telekinesis. Rather than regaining his voice, he regains his hands—and with them, can use the defibrillator quickly and efficiently in this situation where literally every second counts. Thankfully, it works, and between a few electric shocks and chest compressions, both girls are revived.

Moreover, on a meta-level, this also puts Boxxo's worries on hold about becoming more human. Saving Hulemy and Shui takes every bit of exp that Boxxo has saved up throughout the series. Buying telepathy (or anything else) is no longer an option. And with half the party out of commission, Boxxo will be surviving on the town people's coins alone for the foreseeable future.

However, that's not to say everything returns to the status quo. Hulemy and Shui both know that without Boxxo, they would be dead. And so we get a scene that would be comical outside of context but comes out heartfelt and endearing after spending 12 episodes with our sentient vending machine. What could anyone do to repay what Boxxo did? Physical gifts are meaningless—Boxxo can't use them or even take them with him. However, he can appreciate signs of affection. After all, memories are weightless. So not only do the two girls kiss him, but they use the situation to get him what he truly desires—a kiss from Lamis.

While it may seem absurd, Boxxo has created a new life for himself in this fantasy world as a heavy metal box. He is a pillar of the community, treasured by his friends. One day, he'll be forced to take things to the next level to further his relationship with Lamis and everyone else, but for now, he has found his place and protected those dearest to him from mortal danger—and I think that counts as a win in anybody's book.

• There is a major drop in the visuals that really hamstring this episode's climax. There are numerous transitional shots and scenes that are missing—making for several sudden (not to mention discombobulating) jumps in the action.

• The idea of having the party throw bottles full of gasoline and then “recycle” the bottles mid-air is some great outside-the-box thinking.

• I guess I always assumed Boxxo's vending machine words were being magically translated in to the language of this world. However, if Lamis and Kerioyl understand the defibrillator's spoken warnings as well, does this imply that, while the written language of this world is different, the spoken language is actually Japanese?

• This anime turned out to be way better than I expected. I can't wait until season two and hope you'll join me again then.

