Fixed: Video Player Interfering with Navigation on Mobile

Anime News Network's new video player was interfering with the site layout on mobile devices this past week. It was covering the mobile menu, as well as the mobile search bar.

This problem has been fixed, however your device's browser cache may interfere with the fix taking effect on your device. In order to resolve this problem, you can clear your device's cached.

Chrome for Android

Open Google Chrome; Open the 3 dots menu; Open the settings menu; Go to "Privacy and security;" Select "Clear browsing data;" Go to the "Basic" section and check "Cached images and files," (remove the other options unless you also want to clear that data); Click the "Clear Data" button.

Safari for iOS

Open the iPhone Settings app; Go to "Safari;" Click "advanced;" Click "Website Data;" Swipe from right to left on the entries from Anime News Network.

Please let us know in the forums if you continue to experience this problem, or any other technical problems related to our video player.

On a side note, the video player is currently showing gaming news from PlayWire, however in the near future we will be showing content specifically made by Anime News Network for our readers.