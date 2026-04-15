Your Spring 2026 Anime Daily Streaming Reviews

©Kamome Shirahama/KODANSHA/ Witch Hat Atelier Committee

You voted, and I'm here to announce the results of the Spring 2026 Anime Daily Streaming poll. I'm still playing catch-up (both on sleep and premieres), but our editorial team watched everything for this season's preview guide.

Out of over 50 shows airing this season, Witch Hat Atelier was far and away the most requested by a nearly 20% margin, followed by Akane-banashi , Daemons of the Shadow Realm , MARRIAGETOXIN , and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4.

Here's the full Daily Streaming season. Check below to see if your favorites made the list.

Grant Jones

- One Piece

- Akane-banashi

Sylvia Jones

- Dorohedoro Season 2

- A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA

Christopher Farris

- Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3

James Beckett

- Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

- Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun

- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

Kennedy

- MAO

Bolts

- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!



Jairus Taylor

- Medalist Season 2

- MARRIAGETOXIN

Rebecca Silverman

- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4

- Witch Hat Atelier

- Always a Catch!

- The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

Richard Eisenbeis

- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

- Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Kevin Cormack

- Dr. Stone: Science Future Season 4

Lucas DeRuyter

- Needy Girl Overdose

Jeremy Tauber

- Snowball Earth