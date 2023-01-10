If you enjoyed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , it's time to get reacquainted with this OAV from 1990. Directed by Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust 's Yoshiaki Kawajiri , these stories would go on to inspire future cyberpunk works (also there are vampires in this one, too!).

Steve

Nicky, we find ourselves in the anxious interval at the start of a new anime season, when the Preview Guide team is busy trudging through premiere after premiere. We at “This Week In Anime” have to wait a few weeks before we can crack jokes about the new shows. So you know that can only mean one thing: we have to call the cops. No, not the regular cops.



Nicky

We've got a lot of time to kill before we tackle anything new, and the extremely fabulous hardboiled cyber squad from the future might be the only ones who can handle the job. Just added to RetroCrush for premium subscribers, we have the early 90s three-part OVA Cyber City Oedo 808 !

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was still fresh, but some things never go out of style. And one of those things is aesthetically pleasing techno dystopias that distract us from our own comparatively bland techno dystopia.



Cyber City Oedo is pleasantly full of it. It's got full marks. All the things we love when we think of 80s and 90s action sci-fi flicks. Big cities, big hair, and electronic pop tunes.



Cyber City Oedo is a cult classic from over 30 years ago, so it's had plenty of time to marinate in the medium. For instance, let's take its basic conceit: a crew of criminals gets outfitted with explosive collars so they can be repurposed as tools in the middle of an ongoing war between law enforcement and outlaws.



It's stunning how well it pulls off its main objective while pulling other cultural influences of its time. It shares a lot of qualities with anime produced during the economic bubble period when serious well-budgeted violent standalone anime flourished, but it still sounds and looks goddamn cool. Characters dodge bullets and fall out of the sky to catch criminals without a second thought.





Sengoku's also the most archetypal out of our three cyber anti-heroes, but the first episode compensates for this by giving him good one-liners and action set pieces. I will always argue for this: style is substance.

I will note that there are a lot of bright and fast flashing lights, so people who are sensitive should tread cautiously.

One aspect where showing its age is a point against Cyber City Oedo . I'm not even photosensitive, but some of those computer screen scenes are rough.

I previously brought up the bubble era, 1986 to 1991, when the Japanese economy was so good they could toss all the money they wanted at animators to draw cool vehicles and somebody's guts getting eviscerated. But part of what made stuff from this era look SO GOOD isn't just the money but the freedom, time, and stability to develop the talents of multiple artists. So much of 80s cyberpunk anime only works thanks to the attention to detail that brings the setting and characters to life, like these insane depictions of advanced analog technology.

Cyber City Oedo , in particular, needs that granularity and physicality since all three stories deal with the intersection between the body and technology. I mean, it's right there in the prologue too. The collars strip the protagonists' autonomy away. Their lives are digitized literally into numbers as the amount of time remaining in their sentence, which is an absurdly high number of years for all of them. Their lot is Sisyphean, but they each decide to work because it beats doing nothing. That's where the human component comes in.

bishounen -chic is delightful. And Goggles surprised me the most. By appearances alone (mostly the mohawk), I assumed he'd be a thuggish bruiser, but he's more of a polymath. He can hack. He can code. He reads Chekhov. He's got a sick truck house. And he can kick ass.



I love his truck-house library. I'm jealous. Backgrounds and art direction go a long way here. What sold me on Goggles is how he's the most determined to be free ASAP. The scene where he watched his target trigger his collar, trying to get it off in hopes of escape, was a harrowing and great use of color and light for suspense.





Of course, another main point of that episode, in particular, is that, despite how bad and dehumanizing their situation is, there are still people and groups in Oedo with even less of a moral compass than the police.



Like at least Hasegawa has some innate faith in the organic. Plus, he's voiced by Norio Wakamoto .

Ninja Scroll . Plus, it's a neat comparison of periods of growth throughout history. While bringing in greater goods increased the quality of life, like stability and convenience provided by technology, it can also lead to greater evils.

The military needs to work on its acronym game, though.

Greater but very rad-looking evils.The military needs to work on its acronym game, though.

Questionable acronyms aside, the MOLCOS fight is the best action set piece in the OVA. It utilizes Tokyo Tower, a familiar landmark, and turns it into a menacing venue of cyber destruction. I also love how it ends with Goggles swinging around a piece of the structure. There's something very John Henry about his struggle and victory here.

Cyber City Oedo is super defined, but there's enough there to make you go "whoa." I equally enjoyed how the first episode goes from a standard search for a criminal hacker to somewhat supernatural when it turns out the target was a murdered employee whose spirit invaded the system as a form of vengeance using a bunch of wires to hoist his corpse.

And you know what else is cyberpunk? Vampires.

ahem liberal dub clips. It was the only context I had for this show before going in. Still a badass line in the sub, though.

The nickname Benten stems from the Goddess of Eloquence, Benzaiten (also known as the Buddhist Sarasvati). She is known to be associated with beauty, wisdom, and the arts, so it makes sense that our pretty boy would end up with the most abstract one while also feeling like the most indulgent. People who know me may have also determined that very little could make me displeased about having a beautifully drawn man on my screen. Benten is a character up my alley, and I'm glad we got more of him than just being violent and having a pretty face.





His episode is certainly not wanting for style too. It embraces its vampiric roots and luxuriates in these spacious (and spacy) neo-gothic environments.



Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust and the best use of the setting imo. All the more reason to make me re-watchand the best use of the setting imo. But also, there are many great lines and moments throughout all three OVAs, and it doesn't stop them from being some of the coolest shit you've ever seen. Ever wanted to know what it looks like when you try to kill a vampire with an airlock?





Total Recall had come out just the year prior.



Also, I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I didn't highlight the best character design of 1991. She's in the episode for only one minute, but that's all she needs.

I'll follow up and say that I'm usually apprehensive about how old OVAs depict violence and women for pure shock value. While it could be better since most of the women introduced die, it never distracted me from the story. It doesn't have a huge emphasis on suffering. Even the few ultra-violent moments don't linger too long to ruin the tone, which is a feat considering the reputation of some of Kawajiri's other stuff.

Cyber City Oedo's a lot more restrained than I was expecting. More pulpy than outright schlocky. Well, maybe "restrained" isn't the right word for it, considering that Benten decapitates a cyber sabertooth tiger at one point. But I think you all get what I mean.

Cyber City Oedo is at presenting its own story. It's trying to be cool, glamorous, and enjoyable, but it takes itself seriously enough so that none of the ridiculously bright flashiness gets in the way of actual viewing. My eyes were fixated the whole time, like watching a singular star. Each episode has its concept and characters and is laser-guided by the dedication to the atmosphere.



However bygone its era, Oedo's wiry cyber tendrils reach into the present day and beyond. It's a cult classic that I think animators and fans alike can and do still take a lot from, whether you're drawn in by its tragedies, titillated by its triumphs, or just here for the aesthetic.