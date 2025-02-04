The Kyoto Animation alumni Naoko Yamada continues to grow as an artist and director. Steve and Chris look at her latest film, The Colors Within , and how it expands her favorite themes of the emotions and lives of teenage girls.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Free!, Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird , and The Heike Story are available to stream on Crunchyroll . Clannad , Clannad: After Story , K-ON! , and Tamako Market are available to stream on HIDIVE . A Silent Voice and Modern Love Tokyo are available to stream on Amazon Prime . The Colors Within might still be in theaters in your area. Garden of Remembrance is not currently available to stream in the States.

Steve

Chris, I need to know something. I don't expect you to have the answer, but I need to ask it anyway. What, precisely, are Naoko Yamada 's thoughts on the ceiling baby scene from Trainspotting ? Chris, I need to know something. I don't expect you to have the answer, but I need to ask it anyway.What, precisely, are's thoughts on the ceiling baby scene from

Chris

She either appreciates the scene's surrealist intensity or constantly ponders how she would have framed it to feature the baby's legs more prominently.

© Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee

I shouldn't be surprised a movie buff who makes movies like Yamada knows her way around the Criterion closet. She either appreciates the scene's surrealist intensity or constantly ponders how she would have framed it to feature the baby's legs more prominently.I shouldn't be surprised a movie buff who makes movies like Yamada knows her way around thecloset.

Yamada's new film, The Colors Within, just had its stateside theatrical run, and GKIDS paired it with a mini press tour. They took her to the aforementioned Criterion closet.



[image or embed] — GKIDS Films (@gkids.com) January 26, 2025 at 7:03 AM It's where she belongs! And that's partially why she's our topic of choice this week. Her latest film,, just had its stateside theatrical run, andpaired it with a mini press tour. They took her to the aforementionedcloset. She's giving her top 4s to Letterboxd.



Like I said, this is where she belongs. GKIDS are smart. She's a strong director with a distinctive voice outside the Hollywood system. It's no wonder film nerds (myself included) love her.

Kyoto Animation , and since growing into a directorial role, has helmed many works that are, without hyperbole, legendary in the community.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners

Hence, The Colors Within is one of those non- franchise anime movies that can net a U.S. theatrical release. Her name is a draw! She can bring people together, and general anime fans understandably love her. She came up animating at fan-favorite studio, and since growing into a directorial role, has helmed many works that are, without hyperbole, legendary in the community.Hence,is one of those non-anime movies that can net a U.S. theatrical release. Her name is a draw!

She's come quite a long way. It's worthwhile to take a look back at where she came from. While I think you were trying to put this tactfully, I'll say that we, anime nerds, had her first. You, Letterboxd Larries, better put some respect on that.



© VisualArt's/Key/Hikarizaka High School Drama Club

It's impressive that after only a few years of drawing frames for series like Air and The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , she was getting mentored up to direct episodes of Clannad and its sequel Clannad: After Story . Paying respects to how Yamada came into the directing gig through animating is crucial. But it's also a little funny, given how the story goes, that she was always allegedly more of a film nerd herself than someone focused on animation, joining KyoAni on something of a whim.It's impressive that after only a few years of drawing frames for series likeand, she was getting mentored up to direct episodes ofand its sequel

K-ON! © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band Just look at how lively each one of those shots is. KyoAni would have been stupid not to give Yamada her own show to play around with. Super impressive. The work speaks for itself, but if my math is correct, she got her full series directorial debut at only 24 years old. That's bonkers. And that series was, of course,Just look at how lively each one of those shots is. KyoAni would have been stupid not to give Yamada her own show to play around with.



© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

I've grown enough to admit that I didn't give K-ON! a fair shake back in the day, arguably projecting general frustration with the litany of similar cute-girls-doing-cute-things series that sprung up around it. K-ON! , even in its first season, where Yamada is still figuring out how hard she can indulge her style, is far richer in its presentation than those other also-rans.

© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

Even after all this time, it's easy to see how this caught on. She has a healthy respect for the classics.I've grown enough to admit that I didn't givea fair shake back in the day, arguably projecting general frustration with the litany of similar cute-girls-doing-cute-things series that sprung up around it., even in its first season, where Yamada is still figuring out how hard she can indulge her style, is far richer in its presentation than those other also-rans.Even after all this time, it's easy to see how this caught on.

K-ON! was considered the vanguard of the moe onslaught, with Yamada leading its sickeningly saccharine charge. I think it helps that we have bigger and more nefarious fish to fry now (i.e. isekai), but I also believe an earnest, retrospective look at K-ON! quickly reveals its strengths. It's bouncy and cartoonish in an authentic and grounded way. It only took me a few episodes to see that "spark" Yamada brings to her works. © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band It's funny to think about how the consensus has shifted on it. I, too, remember the days whenwas considered the vanguard of theonslaught, with Yamada leading its sickeningly saccharine charge. I think it helps that we have bigger and more nefarious fish to fry now (i.e. isekai), but I also believe an earnest, retrospective look atquickly reveals its strengths. It's bouncy and cartoonish in an authentic and grounded way. It only took me a few episodes to see that "spark" Yamada brings to her works.

K-ON! , the instant the music scene kicks in, you're like, "Oh, there she is." © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band It's funny, I said Yamada felt like she was more constrained at this early stage, but even in the premiere episode she directed for, the instant the music scene kicks in, you're like, "Oh, there she is."

K-ON! as slight slice-of-life fare. The film, for example, took the Light Music Club to one of the scariest and most primitive places on Earth. That's drama incarnate. © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band Just an impeccable sense for mise-en-scène. One of the best to ever do it. It's time we can similarly push back against the perception ofas slight slice-of-life fare. The film, for example, took the Light Music Club to one of the scariest and most primitive places on Earth. That's drama incarnate.

Bloodborn means K-ON! truly is on the same wavelength of drama being tapped in Ave Mujica today.

© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

Jokes aside, there was always the sense that Yamada was working to infuse K-ON! with more earnest emotions than other CGDGT chaff. Much of it is rooted in evoking some raw high school nostalgia, a recurring vibe in her work. She pushed that harder with more episodes and material in the second season. I love how right from the start of K-On!! part deux , you can tell she's 200% more on her bullshit. It's great. © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band

© kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band © kakifly | Houbunsha/Sakura High Band Sending the girls into the heart ofmeanstruly is on the same wavelength of drama being tapped intoday.Jokes aside, there was always the sense that Yamada was working to infusewith more earnest emotions than other CGDGT chaff. Much of it is rooted in evoking some raw high school nostalgia, a recurring vibe in her work. She pushed that harder with more episodes and material in the second season. I love how right from the start of, you can tell she's 200% more on her bullshit. It's great.

Tamako Market is the ridiculous talking borb. But the way I hear some people talk about both the series and the movie, it sounds like one of the most powerful and heartfelt ruminations on youth and romance. With Yamada at the helm, I believe them! It's still on my backlog. © Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street Yamada was barely out of high school at the time, so it makes sense that she could readily tap into the exuberance and wistfulness of those years. If you have a director who can ground herself in that emotional core, you'll get something special, no matter the external trappings. The only thing I know aboutis the ridiculous talking borb. But the way I hear some people talk about both the series and the movie, it sounds like one of the most powerful and heartfelt ruminations on youth and romance. With Yamada at the helm, I believe them! It's still on my backlog.

Tamako Love Story , in all its fully-boarded-by-Yamada-herself glory, seems currently absent from streaming options. Check out the beginning of Tamako Market you can see a director coming from a successful adaptation and now getting to flex on an original work.

© Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street

It's also nutty. I can buy that this was what she jumped to after working on Nichijou . Same. It doesn't help that the movie, in all its fully-boarded-by-Yamada-herself glory, seems currently absent from streaming options. Check out the beginning ofyou can see a director coming from a successful adaptation and now getting to flex on an original work.It's also nutty. I can buy that this was what she jumped to after working on

© Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street © Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street

© Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street © Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street When it comes down to it, every animator wants the freedom to draw a funny little guy. Glad she got to do so.

Free! about her focusing too much on Gou in what was, ostensibly, supposed to be an anime about hot guys.

© Ohji Kouji/Kyoto Animation/Iwatobi Fan Club

In her defense, Gou was excellent, and I can always respect an artist who knows what she wants to focus on. Plus, it's interesting to put a pin in since Yamada's prioritization of gals versus guys would come up notably in one of her future works. Or drawing a funny little girl. I still think about the stories coming out of her key-animating and directing a few episodes ofabout her focusing too much on Gou in what was, ostensibly, supposed to be an anime about hot guys.In her defense, Gou was excellent, and I can always respect an artist who knows what she wants to focus on. Plus, it's interesting to put a pin in since Yamada's prioritization of gals versus guys would come up notably in one of her future works.

Sound! Euphonium . Speaking of funny girls... © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners And we might as well dig into one of those future works because my personal Yamada radar didn't get calibrated until I experienced. Speaking of funny girls...

K-ON! at the time, but Sound! Euphonium made me a believer. The production paired with Yamada coming into her directorial style, which matched it perfectly, felt like it was operating on another level compared to other anime I'd seen around then.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners

Bolstered a good bit, yes, by our floofy queen Kumiko.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners Big same. Like I said, I blew offat the time, butmade me a believer. The production paired with Yamada coming into her directorial style, which matched it perfectly, felt like it was operating on another level compared to other anime I'd seen around then.Bolstered a good bit, yes, by our floofy queen Kumiko.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners To be fair, Euphonium wasn't entirely her show. She worked alongside Tatsuya Ishihara , another KyoAni veteran. Still, you can sense her presence. © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners It's still probably my favorite anime series to come out of KyoAni. It's an ideal marriage of the studio's talents with Yamada's, applied to an earnest and compelling character drama about the many kinds of weirdos who take up high school concert band. I was in the concert orchestra in the bass section, so I viscerally felt so much of this show. And that's where I came to appreciate Yamada's knack for evocative staging and pacing.To be fair,wasn't entirely her show. She worked alongside, another KyoAni veteran. Still, you can sense her presence.



© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners I know I made a crack early on, but we would be remiss if we didn't properly mention Yamada's predilection for focusing on characters' legs. It's one of her most (in)famous directorial trademarks! After decades of watching her stuff, and especially going back and reviewing for this column, I think I understand the idea of it as a way to hone in on body language that's not necessarily always the first part we consider, but innately understand.

If it works, it works! It's consistent with Yamada's perspective of herself as a director of photography more so than an animator (per this interview ). In the most literal sense, she often utilizes effects and techniques that evoke photorealism. She also approaches her characters holistically and uses that focus on a particular part of body language to communicate the whole of their personality and dialogue.

Sound! Euphonium , to me, is one of those series that feels cinematic even as a TV anime and made even more clear what a natural Yamada was for also handling its movie versions, as well as the movies for the aforementioned Tamako Market and K-ON! . Probably why she would do even more films as her career carried on.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners It speaks to the movie buff side of her., to me, is one of those series that feels cinematic even as a TV anime and made even more clear what a natural Yamada was for also handling its movie versions, as well as the movies for the aforementionedand. Probably why she would do even more films as her career carried on.

A Silent Voice . I'm the kind of contrarian snob who thinks this is one of Yamada's lesser works (i.e. merely good instead of brilliant), but that's just me. Regardless, it still made me cry. © Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee © Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee That emphasis on body language and youthful wistfulness also made her a natural fit for the subject matter of her breakout hit, the film adaptation of. I'm the kind of contrarian snob who thinks this is one of Yamada's lesser works (i.e. merely good instead of brilliant), but that's just me. Regardless, it still made me cry.



© Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee

I can see the arguments some critics had that Yamada's direction in the film somewhat sensationalizes and overdramatizes what had felt more grounded in manga form. Still, that means a stunning direction is on display. I didn't take over a thousand screencaps while watching the movie for this column for nothing. © Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee © Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee

© Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee © Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee This is the one I was talking about where Yamada expressed uncertainty about her ability to handle an adaptation with a male lead compared to all her preceding ladies. It probably didn't make it easier that Shoya himself is a character with a lot of nuances and complexities to explore. She did a good job inhabiting many of them for what it's worth. For one, she gets how much he cares about his kickass mom.I can see the arguments some critics had that Yamada's direction in the film somewhat sensationalizes and overdramatizes what had felt more grounded in manga form. Still, that means adirection is on display. I didn't take over a thousand screencaps while watching the movie for this column for nothing.

kensuke ushio , a creative partnership that's been regularly going on for about a decade. Musicality is another indelible part of her style, even in works like A Silent Voice that aren't directly related to music. Ushio's delicate and deliberate soundscapes perfectly complement her voice. That audiovisual relationship was honed to its finest point in her next movie, too. Liz and the Blue Bird is a practically synesthetic experience of undiluted sapphic pining. © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners It's a gorgeous movie. I believe it was also Yamada's first collaboration with composer, a creative partnership that's been regularly going on for about a decade. Musicality is another indelible part of her style, even in works likethat aren't directly related to music. Ushio's delicate and deliberate soundscapes perfectly complement her voice. That audiovisual relationship was honed to its finest point in her next movie, too.is a practically synesthetic experience of undiluted sapphic pining.

A Silent Voice was an interesting fit, but it's amazing how at home she feels back in the Euphonium-verse. It's just pure uncut Yamada, especially with Ushio's score backing it in a way where you swear this has always been the sound of Yamada's work.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners

On a different level, it's cool to consider her taste for high school musicality and track her style from the band girls of K-ON! to the lovingly held emotional intensity of Liz and the Blue Bird over about nine years. was an interesting fit, but it's amazing how at home she feels back in the-verse. It's just pure uncut Yamada, especially with Ushio's score backing it in a way where you swear this has always been the sound of Yamada's work.On a different level, it's cool to consider her taste for high school musicality and track her style from the band girls ofto the lovingly held emotional intensity ofover about nine years.

The Colors Within ! There's just something about kids communicating through music that Yamada comprehends on a fundamental level. In Liz, huge chunks of Mizore's interactions with Nozomi are exclusively musical. Some feelings are just too big for words. © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners It's a straight line that goes all the way to! There's just something about kids communicating through music that Yamada comprehends on a fundamental level. In, huge chunks of Mizore's interactions with Nozomi are exclusively musical. Some feelings are just too big for words.

Sound! Euphonium TV already pushed at that, and this bluebird just let her fully spread her wings.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners It's another reason I think Yamada is a natural fit for the film. Movie runtimes give her so much more breathing room to indulge in those stretches of musical communication.TV already pushed at that, and this bluebird just let her fully spread her wings.

Liz in that regard), she partnered up with Science SARU to deliver The Heike Story . On the surface, a historical drama adapting one of the most important literary works in the Japanese canon is a project that bears no resemblance to any of the stuff we've been discussing. This, too, immediately feels right at home in Yamada's hands. © "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee © "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee

© "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee © "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee And Yamada's been spreading her wings in other ways as well. After parting with KyoAni (and you couldn't ask for a better swan song thanin that regard), she partnered up withto deliver. On the surface, a historical drama adapting one of the most important literary works in the Japanese canon is a project that bears no resemblance to any of the stuff we've been discussing. This, too, immediately feels right at home in Yamada's hands.

kensuke ushio on the actual music. She came in and made this as natural a fit as possible.

© "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee It has its own elements of musicality...andon the actual music. She came in and made this as natural a fit as possible.

© "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee The whole show is just so beautiful and devastating. Yamada pays particular attention to the women of the Taira clan and the many ways they suffer throughout this tragedy. It's a smart and compassionate recontextualization of a classic tale that makes this show one of the most indispensable of the decade.

Science SARU 's INU-OH , if you're looking for more fantastic anime films about the power of music. Yamada had always been strong on adaptation since K-ON! , so it shouldn't be surprising that she was able to adapt to working with a new studio adapting a true classic of epic literature. I think about how it feels like she naturally brings so much of the KyoAni approach to a series like The Heike Story , even as the art style is necessarily different, and that's probably because of how ingrained she was in the studio, and vice-versa. She was instrumental in mentoring KyoAni members who continued following her departure.

© "Heike Monogatari" Production Committee

She didn't return to direct Sound! Euphonium 3, but you can tell they'd been taking notes.

© Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners It also (kind of) ties in with's, if you're looking for more fantastic anime films about the power of music. Yamada had always been strong on adaptation since, so it shouldn't be surprising that she was able to adapt to working with a new studio adapting a true classic of epic literature. I think about how it feels like she naturally brings so much of the KyoAni approach to a series like, even as the art style is necessarily different, and that's probably because of how ingrained she was in the studio, and vice-versa. She was instrumental in mentoring KyoAni members who continued following her departure.She didn't return to direct3, but you can tell they'd been taking notes.

Legacy is also something I think she's starting to consciously consider in her art. The Colors Within focuses on the kids and their budding band, but there's also an adult character who sees some of her past self in their youthful struggles and victories. It's tempting to consider Yamada projecting her feelings into that situation. It'd be a natural evolution, too, as she becomes a more sophisticated director, yet more temporally removed from her youth. I can relate to that.

Modern Love Tokyo episode. If you can believe it, it is a nostalgia-tinged story of high school students connecting over music. It's also framed by the main character's POV as an adult, who is a mood and a half.

© 2022 Amazon content Services LLC © 2022 Amazon content Services LLC

Speaking of relatable. You can see that in other ways she's branched out since departing KyoAni, like directing an animatedepisode. If you can believe it, it is a nostalgia-tinged story of high school students connecting over music. It's also framed by the main character's POV as an adult, who is a mood and a half.Speaking of relatable.

GKIDS attaches Garden of Remembrance to their physical release of The Colors Within . It's a short film that sees her branching out into a more abstract avenue. She approaches its narrative like a music video, emphasizing mood and texture, and it's another perfect fit for her strengths.



And yes, I need more Yamada protagonists who cozy up to a bottle of whisky. © Garden of Remembrance -二つの部屋と花の庭-製作委員会 I'm also praying thatattachesto their physical release of. It's a short film that sees her branching out into a more abstract avenue. She approaches its narrative like a music video, emphasizing mood and texture, and it's another perfect fit for her strengths.And yes, I need more Yamada protagonists who cozy up to a bottle of whisky.

The Colors Within got a pretty short run where I'm at, so I can't wait for it to get a wider video release so more people can experience it and see how far she's come (they should include Garden of Remembrance ).

© Garden of Remembrance -二つの部屋と花の庭-製作委員会 © Garden of Remembrance -二つの部屋と花の庭-製作委員会 As has been established, that's my kind of cozy. I won't say it feels like I've grown alongside Yamada since I have not developed the ridiculous talents she has during her time in the industry. I've enjoyed watching her grow, and my appreciation for her work is growing.got a pretty short run where I'm at, so I can't wait for it to get a wider video release so more people can experience it and see how far she's come (they should include).

The Colors Within just a smidge beneath Liz and the Blue Bird . It might be the warmest film Yamada has ever done. I had a smile plastered on my face throughout the entire concert scene. My mom also gave it her seal of approval, and she went to an all-girls Catholic school, so that's the most legitimate endorsement you can get. © Garden of Remembrance -二つの部屋と花の庭-製作委員会 I already said as much on Bluesky, but I'd rankjust a smidge beneath. It might be the warmest film Yamada has ever done. I had a smile plastered on my face throughout the entire concert scene. My mom also gave it her seal of approval, and she went to an all-girls Catholic school, so that's the most legitimate endorsement you can get.

D4DJ . It makes me glad to see that Yamada can continue to thrive in original works as well as she does in adaptation. I am excited to see what she'll do next as she continues with Science SARU . Who knows, maybe she'll even get to do an anime adaptation of Trainspotting !

© Yoshitoki Oima, Kodansha, A Silent Voice Movie Production Committee It's almost certainly the best music anime starring kids in a Catholic school since. It makes me glad to see that Yamada can continue to thrive in original works as well as she does in adaptation. I am excited to see what she'll do next as she continues with. Who knows, maybe she'll even get to do an anime adaptation of

© Kyoto Animation/Usagiyama Shopping Street Stranger things have happened. Whatever's in store, Yamada is my goat. I'll follow her wherever, even if it's into the depths of drug-addled Scottish hell. It can't be that far a cry from birds with laser eyes.