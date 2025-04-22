Coop and Lucas join JoJo on a bizarre adventure.

Coop

I hope you had a wonderful Easter, Lucas! Now that He has Risen, it looks like Hirohiko Araki and david production have decided to take us on wild goose chase across the country to find Him in the freshly announced adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. Before we saddle up, it might not be a bad idea to look back on our personal experiences with Araki's arresting adventures and the passionate community who pushed it through to the anime stratosphere.

Lucas

I am having a wonderful Easter, Coop! And, before we begin, I'd love to take a moment to honor the man we celebrate today. That's right, I'm talking about Jesus Christ. Specifically, I'm referring to the Mormonism-inspired version of Jesus Christ that appears in Steel Ball Run, who is canonically magic according to the events and mechanics of this story! Ngl, if the nuns had just made me read Steel Ball Run in Sunday school, I might not be agnostic today.

With wild and 100% true plot points like these gracing its more than 30-year run as a manga, it's no wonder that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has inspired a full-on subculture that's just as lovably bizarre as the work itself.

After hearing this, I desperately want to believe there's a JoJo-loving convent out there who refers to themselves as the "Steel Ball Nuns."

When and where did you first encounter the series and its passionate fans?

I'm also happy to report that I got into JJBA through its vibrant and enduring cosplay community! In my college days, and back when Twitter was less of a hell site, some of Lady Bloof's Dio cosplay pics were elevated onto my timeline. This concurred with the anime release of Diamond is Unbreakable and, after watching the Cheap Trick fight with zero context, I was hooked!

Lady Bloof has a Bluesky account, if anyone wants to get JoJo-pilled the same way I did!

JoJo cosplayers out there. When I think of the JoJo fans who've pushed the hardest for the series' success in North American spaces, it's them! Lady Bloof comes to mind right away as THE DIO cosplayer . Funny story: back at Otakon 2022, I saw Lady Bloof in the halls in between panels, and I was about to say hello because we had some Twitter mutuals, then this happened in my brain.



Needless to say, I kept on walking. That's just how powerful someone is when they're THE DIO, in my mind.

And while we're talking about JoJo cosplayers I respect, you can't leave out Diana Soreil! She has been a champion of the series in cosplay and fandom spaces for over 20 years, and deserves her flowers for it!

Not to mention that she traveled all the way to Italy in 2019 to meet Araki himself at the annual Lucca Comics festival. But she was not alone. Diana was joined by a crew of prominent American JoJo cosplayers , including Lady Bloof and

Not to mention that she traveled all the way to Italy in 2019 to meet Araki himself at the annual Lucca Comics festival. But she was not alone. Diana was joined by a crew of prominent American JoJo cosplayers, including Lady Bloof and Fabrickind. I honestly can't think of a more passionate display of dedication to something you love.

If I have my calendar right, these cosplayers and their cohorts were championing JJBA long before it began to grace "mainstream" popularity thanks to the Stardust Crusaders anime circa 2014. Which goes to show that, even as official English versions of the manga lag behind the Japanese release, fans have been putting in the work to build up the Western JJBA fandom for decades!

Though, some of those attempts are more infamous than others...

As far as my journey with JoJo, I first heard of the series at my public library when I was a fifth or sixth grader in the early aughts. While flipping through the solicitations at the end of each volume of manga I tore through, I found an ad for Stardust Crusaders' original run in the U.S. And I have to admit, my young brain was confused by the angular art and the bizarre name.

However, I didn't fully dip my toes into JoJo until college in 2012. At the time, I was watching the series as it aired and futzed around with the CAPCOM arcade game a few times at the fighting game club.



I also learned about some JoJo-lovin' Canadians, but we'll get to them in a bit. In the years that followed, although I wasn't quite interested in keeping up with the series, I was weirdly bothered by the name changes at times. So a decade went by, and I found myself in the middle of a cross-country move just as I'd gotten my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Depressed and burned out, I ended up flipping on the series again on a whim... I ended up watching through to the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders.



Infamous indeed. I also learned about some JoJo-lovin' Canadians, but we'll get to them in a bit. In the years that followed, although I wasn't quite interested in keeping up with the series, I was weirdly bothered by the name changes at times. So a decade went by, and I found myself in the middle of a cross-country move just as I'd gotten my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Depressed and burned out, I ended up flipping on the series again on a whim... I ended up watching through to the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders.

It was Jotaro, Joseph, Polnareff, Kakyoin, Avdol, and Iggy that got me through those days. Their globetrotting quest to vanquish DIO was a wild and thrilling adventure, remiscent of classic RPGs like Dragon Quest in which a party would gather to defeat the big bad demon lord. Since then, I've checked out the manga, watched a bit of Diamond is Unbreakable with an old friend, and was there for the first drop of Stone Ocean. However, I haven't gotten back around to the series. Yes, I am something of a dirty part skipper.

JJBA games in college! Though I only attended them sparsely, the fighting game JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All Star Battle was a mainstay of my college anime club!



I watched all of the anime (also out of order, lol) through Golden Wind with my partner in my senior year of college, and started reading part seven and beyond of the manga when our relationship went long distance.

It's super fun for me personally to see how the localizations of VERY copyrighted albums, songs, and bands that Araki uses for characters change depending on the medium. Scanlations use the literal name as a rule, while the official manga and the subbed anime tweak the names a bit, and then the dub gets extra deep-fried to avoid any chance of a lawsuit!

I watched all of the anime (also out of order, lol) through Golden Wind with my partner in my senior year of college, and started reading part seven and beyond of the manga when our relationship went long distance.

It's super fun for me personally to see how the localizations of VERY copyrighted albums, songs, and bands that Araki uses for characters change depending on the medium. Scanlations use the literal name as a rule, while the official manga and the subbed anime tweak the names a bit, and then the dub gets extra deep-fried to avoid any chance of a lawsuit!

That translation game of telephone is so fun to me, and it's so specific to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure that it feels like an in-joke every time it happens throughout a new part's anime release.

Steel Ball Run , dear readers, please support the official English release when it drops later this year.

Speaking of that telephone game, I wanted to spotlight the Canadians I mentioned earlier because they have absolutely been part of it. Formerly of the Super Best Friends, the mighty cosplayers —people who've been heralding the series long before you could find a shirt in a Hot Topic.



That reminded me of the "Flaccid Pancake" discussion, and now I'm chuckling so hard. If you do love yourself some Steel Ball Run, dear readers, please support the official English release when it drops later this year.

Speaking of that telephone game, I wanted to spotlight the Canadians I mentioned earlier because they have absolutely been part of it. Formerly of the Super Best Friends, the mighty Woolie Madden and Koichi-sized Pat Boivin have been have long been champions of the series in the modern era of streamers. Hell, I think would be fair to throw them and their former Best Friend compatriots, Matt McMuscles and Liam Allen-Miller, into the same category as the cosplayers—people who've been heralding the series long before you could find a shirt in a Hot Topic.

If they've talked about the series on the Friendcast or Castle Super Beast, it's made a wave or two in the community. Oh and they all have their own Stands too...and they actually work. Just ask Woolie about Bring Me To Life.

It's also worth noting that the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime consistently has some of the best openings in the game! I know that people who fixate on and critique anime OPs and EDs aren't the biggest segment of the anime audience anymore, but I've got to image that more than a few of those folks got on the JoJo's bandwagon thanks to the stellar work in each part's opening.



Stone Ocean opening on repeat for multiple hours...



I know that I've sat in front of a computer with the Stone Ocean opening on repeat for multiple hours...

And while we're in the Stone Ocean, I want to quickly highlight the work of Kira Buckland—someone who went from being an OG fan to becoming directly involved in the series history! She once wrote in the halcyon days of Twitter that she'd worked her butt off in the pursuit of becoming the right actor to play Jolyne Cujoh in the series' English dub. Sometimes you've got 2B ambitious if you want to book the part!

Fans of voice actors of note have SO MANY avenues to get into JJBA! Critical Role's own Matt Mercer was born to play the toughest tough-guy in anime, Jotaro Kujo, and the incredibly versatile Johnny Young Bosch was the perfect EN Jonathan Joestar! That's just on the dubbed side; seiyu fanatics are treated to the likes of the legendary Daisuke Ono and the ever-delightful Fairouz Ai in the original Japanese release.

Fairouz Ai rules, and I'm glad to hear she's feeling a little better after coming back from her hiatus! But now that we're mostly up to date with our JoJo experiences thus far, let's talk about the greatest Steel Ball Run fear for Woolies and casual fans alike—the horses. As Shirobako Episode 12 details, there aren't many animators with an equine animation specialty around. It can often be a struggle for studios to tackle.

Haha, I've used Shirobako's ending plotline as a point of comparison for just how hard it's going to be to adapt Steel Ball Run into an anime for years! There are plenty of reasons to be concerned, especially with a lot of anime nowadays not even trying to match horses to the aesthetic of the rest of the show and just slapping in a CGI model that's easier to animate.

That's the fear, though there is a glimmer of hope within me that david production has prepared for this. Given the success of their other JoJo projects, I'd like to think that the studio knew this hurdle would be coming their way and perhaps trained up a new stable of animators. With how fast-paced the industry is, I could see why some might think this form of talent development might be wishful thinking, but it could be good for the industry's health in the long run. Especially, as that would be a boon for those animators when resume time comes around. Regardless, we'll have to wait and see how the horse situation unfolds.

You're right in that david production has more than earned the benefit of the doubt with their pedigree (even if it seems like they let their overlapping work on the Urusei Yatsura reboot diminish the quality of Stone Ocean). At the end of the day, I can live with the horse animations in Steel Ball Run being a little janky.

That being said, I will be offended if they don't put the entire show's budget into making sure that Gyro Zepelli is the hottest, dirty-hot-man to ever grace television screens! If I can't metaphorically smell the weed crumbs under his cuticles in every scene he's in, I'm going to label this anime a failure and accuse david production of not understanding what makes this part of the manga so incredible!



I'm excited to check out the series when it airs, especially since Netflix has seemingly learned its lesson regarding the weekly anime watching experience when you look at super recent shows like Delicious in Dungeon and DAN DA DAN .

No spin, no Lucas!

I'm excited to check out the series when it airs, especially since Netflix has seemingly learned its lesson regarding the weekly anime watching experience when you look at super recent shows like Delicious in Dungeon and DAN DA DAN.

I admit, I am tempted by what will be the heavy, brick-dense hardcover release of Steel Ball Run in May. As a physical media enthusiast, you show me a product made with so much care (and worth its asking price) and I'm in. VIZ's recent runs of each part and Araki's Manga in Theory and Practice are so nicely put together.

I own the first four JJBA volumes, and couldn't agree more! The quality is phenomenal, and I love that this, until recently, niche series got a rare hardcover release! Even as the manga's localization lags behind the Japanese manga by more than two decades, I'd argue that JJBA is as important to the medium's global proliferation as series like Berserk and Hellsing, and I'm glad JoJo is also getting the luxury treatment in its US release.

It's nice to see your favorite mangaka's manga getting more of the love it deserves!

It's also great to see the series garner a growing amount of praise for its artwork, scenario writing, queer themes, and politics; rather than the average JoBro just hyping the franchise up for its memes.

Don't get me wrong, I love me some JoJo's WTF style humor as much as the next guy, but it's reductive to only focus on the wackier elements.

I agree! The wackiness is the special seasoning, not the full meal.

And I'll admit, there have been times I've been turned off by some of the louder fans who are a little more concerned with power scaling and how the series fits into the Shonen Hierarchy. Which doesn't exactly mesh with JoJo's distinct personality. Why even try to measure the Stands between each other when there's a specific storyline in which trying to do that will break your brain eventually?

Enthusiasm is great! But there are times when too much of it might repel some folks instead of bringing them into the fold on this amazing series you love.

That's right on the money, Coop. A part of me is grateful to the memers for helping a franchise that means so much to me proliferate, and I'll never tell someone they're enjoying a work of art "the wrong way," but I think we're all collectively ready for more in-depth conversations about the series, and help propel Steel Ball Run to greater heights.

Wait, wrong critically acclaimed manga series...

You know, Coop, we took a pretty Roundabout way to get here, but I knew we'd talk about Slam Dunk at some point before this column was through!



And we can play ourselves out on that note as Coop and Lucas' Bizarre Anime Column comes to a close!