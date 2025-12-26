Hiromasa Okujima Launches New Manga on February 25

New manga is tentatively titled Serial-san

The January 2026 issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiromasa Okujima will launch a new manga tentatively titled Serial-san in the magazine's next issue on February 25. The manga will have a color opening page, and will be featured on the issue's front cover.

Image via Hiromasa Okujima's X/Twitter account © Shueisha

Okujima launched the Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's 12th volume on November 7. The series inspired an anime that streamed on Netflix on January 12, along with a live-action film that opened on July 4.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.

Okujima's Katei Kyōshi no Kishi Knight Desu. (I Am the Home Tutor Kishi Knight.) manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation that will premiere on January 5. Okujima serialized the manga in Akita Shoten 's Nicchan Gecchan magazine in 2019. Akita Shoten published one compiled book volume for the manga.