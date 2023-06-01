The ANN Aftershow

The Gang Starts a Space War

Lynzee and James discuss the latest episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury as Miorine and Guel head to Earth to negotiate but unknowingly help set in motion an intergalactic conflict. We also reflect on Heavenly Delusion as the main events coalesce and that devastating episode of Oshi no Ko !





As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



00:00:00 - Intros 00:05:00 - G-Witch includes war and feet

00:08:30 - G-Witch feeling relatable to post-9/11 adults

00:11:30 - G-Witch's bureaucracy is mind-boggling

00:30:00 - Death flags abound

00:37:00 - What's going on with sex-ed in Heavenly Delusion ?

00:53:20 - Oshi no Ko gets too real

