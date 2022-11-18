×
Anime NYC 2022

by ANN Editorial & News Team,

Photos and Live Coverage
Trigun Stampede Special Panel

Lupin Zero Review

News for Friday, November 19

Exclusive: Anime Limited Releases To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts, TONIKAWA, Tokyo Marble Chocolate Blu-ray Discs, Anime Vinyl Soundtracks in N. America

Exclusive: A Place Further Than the Universe Anime Gets English Dub

Trigun Stampede Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals 3 More Cast Members

2nd Sword Art Online: Progressive Film Gets N. American Screenings in February, 1st Film Streams on Crunchyroll Next Week

