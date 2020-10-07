Koei Tecmo: Atelier Ryza 2 Game Will Not Be Censored in West

KOEI Tecmo America's official Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the Western release of Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game will not be censored, despite "differences" between the English and Japanese versions of the game's latest trailer.

The game will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch on December 3. The game will then launch on PC via Steam on January 21.

The sequel is set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game. In the story, Ryza travels to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and explores ancient ruins to uncover the mystery of lost legends. She can learn new skills such as the ability to swim.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.