Dr. Stone's Boichi to Draw 2-Chapter Manga in Young Magazine

This year's 47th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Saturday that manga creator Boichi will draw a new two-chapter manga in the magazine starting in the 48th issue on October 26. The two-chapter manga is titled "Kare wa Soko ni Ita" (He Was There).

The manga takes place in the far off future and centers on a driver of a large truck who has a secret that he can't tell anyone.

Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki launched the Dr. Stone manga in March 2017. Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga digitally, and Viz Media is publishing the manga in print. Boichi also drew a short spinoff of the manga last year titled Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya . The main Dr. Stone manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2019. The second season, titled Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , will premiere in January.

Boichi has also drawn the Sun-Ken Rock , Trigun: Multiple Bullets , and Origin manga. He is also drawing a manga adaptation of Shō Hinata 's One Piece : Ace's Story novels.

