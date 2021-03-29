World Trigger Manga Takes Another 1-Month Break Due to Author's Health

The official Twitter account for Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed on Monday that the manga will not appear in the magazine's May issue on April 2, due to the author's poor physical health. The account again confirmed that Ashihara's illness is not the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and added that Ashihara is currently recovering. The manga also took a break from the March issue, which came out on February 4.

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 23rd volume shipped on February 4.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump subscription, and also publishes the manga in print. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally. The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015.

The anime's second season premiered on January 9 as part of TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. The new season's first two episodes had a special screening run with exclusive footage in 12 theaters in Japan from December 25 to January 7. The season is airing for one cours (one quarter of a year). The show's third season will premiere in October.

