Funimation Briefly Lists Obey Me! Anime for Steaming on July 16

Funimation briefly posted on its website on July 11 that it will stream the anime based on the Obey Me! game app on July 16. Funimation later removed the post, but it is still viewable through Google 's web cache.

Funimation describes the anime:

Based on the popular mobile game of the same name, the Obey Me! anime is a series of shorts depicting the lives of the brothers from the game. It's the perfect complement to the story you already know and love!

The first episode of the anime will debut on the official YouTube channel for the Obey Me! game app on July 16 at 4:00 a.m. EDT/1:00 a.m. PDT. The anime will have English subtitles.

The anime's cast includes:

The otome game centers on a human who is selected to become an exchange student at RAD, a school for demons. Awaiting the protagonist are seven demon brothers each with a unique personality.

The game app by NTT Solmare Corporation is part of the overall Shall We Date? series of otome games.

