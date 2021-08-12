Rusted Armors Project's Anime Airs in January 2022

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Thursday that the anime of the Sabiiro no Armor ( Rusted Armors ) franchise will premiere on television in January 2022.

The franchise is a multimedia project that started as a series of 2.5-D stage plays. The first play ran in 2017.

Artist hagi launched a manga version (pictured right) of the project in Monthly Comic Gene in January 2019. The manga's second volume shipped in January 2020.

Kairi Shimotsuki launched a new manga for the franchise titled Sabiiro no Armor: Reimei (Rusted Armors: Daybreak) in Monthly Comic Gene on May 14.

Normally, "2.5-D" stage play projects are based on existing anime or manga, but with the Rusted Armors project, the stage play started first. Nelke Planning oversees the project. The project focuses on the relationship between the gun-toting Magoichi — who is the leader of the Saika Ikki mercenary group — and the Sengoku era warlord Oda Nobunaga. Taiki Sato from Fantastics from Exile Tribe is slated to reprise the role of Magoichi from the multimedia project's stage play for the anime. Voice actor Toshiki Masuda is also slated to reprise his role as Oda Nobunaga from the stage play.

Shimotsuki ( Brave10 , Madness , Devil Kings Basara ) most recently ended the Arthur Bright manga with its fourth volume, which shipped in June 2019. Shomotsuki launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Zenon magazine in May 2017.