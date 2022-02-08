No Anime Films Nominated for 94th Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross revealed the nominations in a livestream presentation. No anime films received nominations in the Animated Feature Film category. The nominees in the category are Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

The Japanese live-action Drive My Car film by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and producer Teruhisa Yamamoto was nominated for Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Adaptaed Screenplay. Hamaguchi was also nominated for Best Director for this film. Hidetoshi Nishijima (live-action What Did You Eat Yesterday? ) stars in the movie.

Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu 's BELLE , Studio 4°C 's Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , BONES ' Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , Happy Science's The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim , CLAP 's Pompo: The Cinéphile , and Studio 4°C 's Poupelle of Chimney Town were eligible for consideration at this year's awards.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 27.

No anime films received nominations in 2021.

Source: 94th Oscar Nominations livestream