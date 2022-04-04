GKIDS to Release 4 Anime Films by Makoto Shinkai on BD on June 7

GKIDS announced on Monday that it and Shout! Factory will release the following four titles by director Makoto Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) in Japanese with English subtitles and with English dubs on Blu-ray Disc on June 7 in North America.

Voices of a Distant Star debuted in Japan in 2002. ADV Films released the anime in English.

The Place Promised in Our Early Days debuted in 2004. ADV Films originally released the film theatrically in the United States and later on DVD in 2005.

5 Centimeters Per Second opened in Japan in 2007. The film is split into three individual segments, and it premiered in Japan in 2007. Crunchyroll previously released 5 Centimeters Per Second ( Byōsoku 5 Centimeter - a chain of short stories about their distance .) on DVD in 2011 with the help of Bandai Entertainment . Discotek released a reissue of that version with new cover art.

Children Who Chase Lost Voices (pictured above right) opened in Japan in May 2011. Sentai Filmworks previously licensed and released the film in English.

Shinkai's new anime film Suzume no Tojimari (literally, Suzume's Door-Locking) will open in Japan in fall 2022.

Source: Press release