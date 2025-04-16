Touhou Spell Carnival Game's PC Version Launches on May 7

Image via Idea Factory International 2024 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/STING ©Team Shanghai Alice

Touhou Spell Carnival

International announced on Wednesday that it will release and's game for PC viaon May 7.

The company released the game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In Europe, the game debuted digitally on the same day, while the physical version launched on December 3.

The game has a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack. The Limited Edition includes a collector's box, figures of Reimu and Marisa, a 56-page hardcover artbook, a 52-track soundtrack, reversible cover sleeve, and an exclusive trading card.

The release has Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).

The game launched in Japan for the same platforms in June 2024, after a delay from April 2024.

Source: Press release