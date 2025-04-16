News
Touhou Spell Carnival Game's PC Version Launches on May 7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release Compile Heart and Sting's Touhou Spell Carnival game for PC via Steam on May 7.
The company released the game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In Europe, the game debuted digitally on the same day, while the physical version launched on December 3.
The game has a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack. The Limited Edition includes a collector's box, figures of Reimu and Marisa, a 56-page hardcover artbook, a 52-track soundtrack, reversible cover sleeve, and an exclusive trading card.
The release has Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).
The game launched in Japan for the same platforms in June 2024, after a delay from April 2024.
Source: Press release