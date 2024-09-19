×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Touhou Spell Carnival Game Launches in West on November 19

posted on by Alex Mateo
Physical release slated for December 3 in Europe

touhou-spell-carnival
Image via Idea Factory International
2024 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/STING ©Team Shanghai Alice
Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart and Sting's Touhou Spell Carnival game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In Europe, the game will debut digitally on the same day, while the physical version will launch on December 3.

The game will have a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack.

The release will have Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).

The game launched in Japan for the same platforms on June 6, after a delay from April 18.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives