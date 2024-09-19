Touhou Spell Carnival Game Launches in West on November 19

Physical release slated for December 3 in Europe

Image via Idea Factory International 2024 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/STING ©Team Shanghai Alice

Touhou Spell Carnival

PlayStation

International announced on Thursday that it will release and's game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 forSwitch,5, and4. In Europe, the game will debut digitally on the same day, while the physical version will launch on December 3.

The game will have a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack.

The release will have Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).

The game launched in Japan for the same platforms on June 6, after a delay from April 18.

Source: Press release