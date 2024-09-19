News
Touhou Spell Carnival Game Launches in West on November 19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Physical release slated for December 3 in Europe
Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart and Sting's Touhou Spell Carnival game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In Europe, the game will debut digitally on the same day, while the physical version will launch on December 3.
The game will have a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack.
The release will have Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).
The game launched in Japan for the same platforms on June 6, after a delay from April 18.
Source: Press release