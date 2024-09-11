Bringing Ghibli's Animated Words into Our Own: The Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition

Bringing Ghibli's Animated Words into Our Own: The Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibitionby Richard Eisenbeis,
Designed by Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao Miyazaki and the director of several Ghibli films, Ghibli Park is not your ordinary theme park. Rather than rides, the park has full-on recreations of important places in various Studio Ghibli anime—explorable, life-size versions of Howl's Moving Castle and the village from Princess Mononoke, just to name a few. Recently, the Ghibli Park & Ghibli Exhibition opened in Tokyo to give fans a backstage look at the creation of Ghibli Park, the Ghibli Museum, and the works of Goro Miyazaki. ANN was on hand to snap a few pictures for anyone who won't be able to stop by personally.
Ghibli Art and the Ghibli Museum
The first area of the exhibit is focused on Ghibli artwork—mainly architectural concepts. This, of course, includes the Ghibli Museum (which, like Ghibli Park, was designed by Goro Miyazaki). The area also includes a life-size Totoro and Catbus—the latter you can even enter and sit in.
Behind the Scenes of Earwig and the Witch
The next area of the exhibit is centered around Goro Miyazaki's film Earwig and the Witch. It's full of props, models, and tons of design documents showing all that went into making the CG anime look the way it does.
Ghibli Park: Satsuki and Mei's House
Ghibli Park: The Cat Bureau
Ghibli Park: Ghibli's Grand Warehouse Catbus Room
Ghibli Park: Mononoke Village
Ghibli Park: Howl's Castle
Ghibli Park: House of Witches
Ghibli Park: Photo Spots and Park Decorations
Lastly, scattered about throughout the exhibit are some cool odds and ends. These include manhole covers from the area near Ghibli Park as well as part of the main gate. There are also some awesome photo spots. You can ride versions of Princess Mononoke's Yakul and Moro taken from the carousel in the Valley of Witches. You can also see a replica of Yubaba's office or sit next to the No-Face on the train from Spirited Away. (Both of these are from Ghibli's Grand Warehouse.)
If you're in the area and want to check it out, the Ghibli Park & Ghibli Exhibition will be running until September 23, 2024, at Warehouse Terrada in Tokyo. It's open daily from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm and costs ¥1,900 for adults and ¥1,200 for children.
