The Apothecary Diaries Goes All-Out at Ginza Exhibition

Mascot Maomao, voice actors Aoi Yūki and Takeo Ōtsuka attend the press opening for the Apothecary Diaries exhibition in Ginza ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

The second season of the immensely popular The Apothecary Diaries anime series barreled toward its second half, but not before making a pitstop in Tokyo's swanky Ginza ward. Maomao, Jinshi, and the rest of the Imperial Palace moved court to the Matsuya Ginza department store's 8th floor, just above luxury counters featuring Dior, Balenciaga, Louboutin, and Louis Vuitton. I avoided gazing too long at thousand-dollar handbags as I made my way to the exhibition space.

The Apothecary Diaries Exhibition immediately set itself apart from similar showcases in sheer size and star power. The event opened with Maomao and Jinshi voice actors Aoi Yūki and Takeo Ōtsuka alongside a mascot version of the poison fanatic herself. The pair discussed the expansive exhibition, recording their in-character guided tour audio, and work on the series. Yūki directed visitors to use the on-site QR code so they can get commentary straight from the chief director Norihiro Naganuma .

"It's definitely amazing because we really felt how much the director loves Apothecary on set. So, I'm sure he's got some really interesting things to say," Yūki said.

"I think people usually have many opportunities to see us voice actors chatting like this, but since it's not just us but everyone who was involved with Apothecary , I think you'll understand as you've watched the series, but they put so much care into making it. And this exhibition allows you to actually see that. So, I think it's a rare opportunity," Ōtsuka added. "One thing that really impressed me when we were looking at the exhibition was when Yūki said one piece had an explanation like, 'We're going to make this kind of place.' The design was actually drawn up in such detail that it was like you could make the Rear Palace."

The amount of reference material was so great that I wondered whether it could actually be built. Like 'Construction would be done like this, and you'll be able to visit the garden in a few years,'" Yūki explained.

Yūki's description was spot on. A devoted fan could spend well over an hour wandering through the exhibition's maze of replica items, production materials, and staff notes from the anime's first season. The event space's entrance invites visitors to walk through strips of thin gauze fabric hanging from above. The staff put considerable time into establishing the series' mood through these small details.

An area dedicated to Maomao ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Replica costumes from Apothecary Diaries ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Maomao's ingredients cabinet Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

There are several 1:1-scale replicas on display, including Maomao's cabinet of ingredients, Jinshi's work desk, costumes from the garden party, and more. Each area evolves into a new color, representing a key character from the series, from Lishu's soft pink to Lakan's stark black. Last season's devastating emotional climax appears on a large two-wall display with a video screen so you can relive Lakan's breakdown again and again.

One wall dedicated to Lakan Photography by Ken Iikura-Gross

I was surprised to see an area dedicated to Loulan. The enigmatic concubine made a short appearance at the end of season one and remains a mystery as the second season enters its latter half. Voiced by Asami Seto , the fashionable Pure Consort has had one speaking line in the anime thus far.

As my waltz through the Imperial Palace ended, the exhibition opened up to the merchandise section, which included cosmetic items, acrylic stands, art prints, and even honey (this was not supposed to be a dark joke based on the series' events). I would have come home with one of everything, but sales weren't open yet on press day.

If you happen to be in Tokyo and consider yourself The Apothecary Diaries fan, the exhibition is fantastic even with limited Japanese reading and speaking knowledge.

The Apothecary Diaries Exhibition

Matsuya Ginza Department Store (8th floor) - Tokyo

March 26, 2025 to April 14, 2025



Hakata Hankyu Department Store (8th floor) - Fukuoka

April 25, 2025 to May 19, 2025



Niigata Manga Animation Museum - Niigata

May 23, 2025 to June 15, 2025



Shimizu Cultural Center Marinart (1st floor gallery) - Shizuoka

June 21, 2025 to July 13, 2025



Daimaru Museum Umeda (15th floor) - Osaka

July 19, 2025 to August 11, 2025



Daiwa Korinbo Store (8th floor) - Ishikawa

August 14, 2025 to September 2, 2025

