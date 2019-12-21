Gundam Run Hong Kong 2020 Cancelled

Event was previously scheduled for January 5, 2020

Gundam.info announced on Thursday that the Gundam Run event in Hong Kong, which was scheduled for January 5, 2020, has been cancelled. The notice, which is written in both English and traditional Chinese, cites "concerns of safety issues" over the past few months as the reason for the cancellation.

The notice also states that the team had been been "fully committed" to run the event until this week, but mentions that "the situation has now made this impossible." Refunds will be issued by February 28, 2020.

The Gundam Run was a family-friendly fan running event to celebrate the Gundam franchise 's 40th anniversary. The races were originally planned to kick off first in Hong Kong on October 20 at the Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, and were rescheduled for January 5 before being cancelled altogether. Additional runs are planned throughout Asia.

Hong Kong has been in a turbulent state for the past few months, as hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have mobilized in protest against an extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong government. Clashes between the police and activists have been escalating within the past months amid concerns of police brutality. Flights at the Hong Kong International Airport have been repeatedly disrupted. Voice actress and singer Nana Mizuki also cancelled her concert in Hong Kong due to safety concerns.

