Pokémon, Sgt. Frog, Ace of Diamond Release Content Online in Japan For Free

As concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drives people indoors in Japan, a string of anime and manga content distributors have been making their products available freely online. The Sgt. Frog and Ace of Diamond manga , as well as the latest Pokémon anime series, are the latest to join the list.

Volumes 1-30 of Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog manga will be available on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker and Dwango 's Nico Nico Seiga services from March 18 to April 5.

Every episode so far of the latest Pokémon television anime, which premiered on November 17, will stream on Pokémon 's official Japanese YouTube channel from March 18 to 31.

Every chapter of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond manga will be available on Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's online site "Magazine Pocket" from March 19 to 31.

Terajima wrote a comment saying that although he was saddened that the 91st National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament (also known as "Senbatsu" or "Spring Kōshien") was cancelled this year, he hoped that his manga would give readers a "taste of baseball."

The baseball anime series Major 2nd is currently holding a rerun during the tournament's original time slot.

Earlier this month, Shueisha , Shogakukan , and Hakusensha announced that they are posting back issues of some manga magazines digitally for free for a limited time, due to many schools, venues, and events in Japan temporarily closing due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness.

In addition, the staff of the Chibi Maruko-chan anime made 100 episodes of the anime available on the show's YouTube channel for free until March 15.

Bushiroad has also made video content available for its BanG Dream! (including anime episodes), Argonavis , D4DJ , Revue Starlight , Cardfight!! Vanguard , Rebirth for you ! , and Future Card Buddyfight franchises available on those franchise 's respective YouTube channels for a limited time.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said on February 27 that the government is asking elementary, junior high, and high schools to close until the end of spring break in early April to contain the spread of COVID-19. The government is also encouraging children and others to stay home and avoid large gatherings for the next few weeks.

