Joe Zieja Shows You What Voice Acting in Anime is Like

English voice actor Joe Zieja , best known for playing Claude in Fire Emblem: Three Houses is here to let you in on what voice acting in anime is like. He posted a video on YouTube on Monday poking fun at all the peculiarities in voicing for dubbed anime.

The video has the following tongue-in-cheek description: "Here is a totally real, behind the scenes look into the life of an anime voice actor who is doing voice acting for a real life anime that you can totally watch on Crunchyroll . This is literally the best English dub you will ever see; so don't miss it. If you want to get involved in voice acting for anime, these are the incredibly technical skills you need to posses (sic) for dubbing anime."

Some of the highlights of the video include having to elongate reaction noises over multiple parts and the fact that even nods and ellipses are apparently voiced lines in anime.

You can hear Joe Zieja 's work in anime titles like Ascendance of a Bookworm , where he played Otto, and Fate/Apocrypha , where he played the Rider of Red.