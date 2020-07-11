Enako Cosplays Rent-A-Girlfriend in Latest Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue

Cosplayer and Cool Japan ambassador Enako appeared in a color-page pin-up shoot inspired by the Rent-A-Girlfriend series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 37th issue, which shipped in Japan on Wednesday. She dressed as the manga's heroine Chizuru Mizuhara to commemorate the premiere of the television anime on Friday.

The theme of the shoot is "real date." Enako is shown in places where a real date may happen, such as a flower garden or a café. Enako posted about the shoot on her blog and commented: "I hope you can look at these pictures while imagining what it would be like to go on a proper date with Chizuru for one day."

Enako has appeared in official cosplay shoots as all of The Quintessential Quintuplets in Weekly Shōnen Magazine , the girls of The Seven Deadly Sins manga , and Hestia from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in Young Gangan . She's an official cosplayer for the Science Adventure series ( Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes ) and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and voiced the narrator in the Otona no Bōguya-san short television anime.

The television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga will premiere on the Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates on July 10 at 25:25 (effectively, July 11 at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide except in Asia as part of the summer 2020 season.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie