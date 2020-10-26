Voice Actors Ayaka Fukuhara, Reo Nakanishi Announce Their Marriage

Voice actors Ayaka Fukuhara and Reo Nakanishi announced on their blog and Twitter accounts on Sunday that they have gotten married. Both actors posted handwritten messages.

On her blog, Fukuhara described Nakanishi as a person who puts her heart at ease with his calmness and kindness, and who offers her his warm humor and a smile even during the difficult times. She vowed to keep doing her best as both and a person and as a voice actress.

On Twitter, Nakanishi described Fukuhara as an irreplaceable person who is always at his side to offer him a smile. He wrote that they would continue doing their best while supporting each other as husband and wife.

Fukuhara played Rin Shibuya in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Sayaka Igarashi in Kakegurui , and Myōkō in the Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova films. Nakanishi played Blarouse and First Emperor in Tower of God .