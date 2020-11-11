Netflix Releases Anime Music Video Featuring Stan Bush

The Netflix Anime YouTube account released a music video featuring American singer-songwriter Stan Bush 's latest song "Born to Fight." The video is edited to clips from Baki and Kengan Ashura , two animated shows streaming on Netflix which have a fighting theme.

Stan Bush 's soundtrack discography includes "The Touch" ( The Transformers: The Movie ), "Fight to Survive" ( Bloodsport ), and "Never Surrender" ( Kickboxer ). For the Netflix Anime music video, he teamed up with "The Touch" co-writer Lenny Macaluso .

Netflix premiered the first anime season of Baki in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019. The second season premiered in Japan in July.

The Kengan Ashura anime premiered on Netflix globally on July 31. The anime's second part, consisting of episodes 13 to 24, debuted on Netflix on October 31.