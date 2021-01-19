Interest
Mr. Osomatsu, WAVE!! Surf Together in TV Ad
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Mr. Osomatsu and the WAVE!! anime are teaming up for a series of 15-second TV commercials. The first of the ads shows WAVE!! protagonist Masaki Hinaoka (voiced by Tomoaki Maeno) surfing alongside Osomatsu (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai). Avex Pictures posted the video on its YouTube account:
The first ad debuted on Monday. The second and third ads will debut on February 8 and March 8 respectively. They will broadcast on the TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and TV Aichi channels.
The WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! anime film trilogy received a television anime "complete edition" series version that premiered on January 11 on TV Tokyo.
The third season of the Mr. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san) television anime premiered on October 12.
Source: Comic Natalie