Mr. Osomatsu, WAVE!! Surf Together in TV Ad

The Mr. Osomatsu and the WAVE!! anime are teaming up for a series of 15-second TV commercials. The first of the ads shows WAVE!! protagonist Masaki Hinaoka (voiced by Tomoaki Maeno ) surfing alongside Osomatsu (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai ). Avex Pictures posted the video on its YouTube account:

The first ad debuted on Monday. The second and third ads will debut on February 8 and March 8 respectively. They will broadcast on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , and TV Aichi channels.

The WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! anime film trilogy received a television anime "complete edition" series version that premiered on January 11 on TV Tokyo .

The third season of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime premiered on October 12.

Source: Comic Natalie