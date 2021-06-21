Voice Actor Kōichi Yamadera Announces Marriage to Talent Robin Shōko Okada

Yamadera proposed twice before the 28-year-old former idol accepted

Popular voice actor Kōichi Yamadera (Zengitata in Lupin the 3rd , Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop , Beerus in Dragon Ball Super , Kaji in Evangelion ) has married former idol and DJ Robin Shōko Okada. The 59-year-old Yamadera announced his marriage to the 28-year-old Japanese-American last Monday.

This is Yamadera's third marriage. He was previously married to voice actress, Mika Kanai , in 1993, and divorced in 2006. His six-year marriage to voice actress Rie Tanaka ended in 2018.

Yamadera and Okada appeared on the The BAY☆LINE radio program together from April 2015 to March 2020. After Okada left Yamadera's program, he began contacting her to discuss her work and the pair grew closer. Okada told listeners on the program last Tuesday that she didn't think of Yamadera in a romantic way during their time working together.

"I never thought I'd be getting married," Okada said. "I was surprised."

Yamadera proposed to Okada on two occasions. The first time the two of them were alone and Yamadera expressed his desire to get married. Okada declined to respond at the time. The second time, Yamadera gifted Okada a beautiful flower arrangement and a note that said, "Even just one day with you would feel like a long and happy life, so let's be happy together. Please marry me." This time, Okada accepted his proposal with a happy, "Yama-chan! Thank you for your always supporting me!"

Okada was born in Boston and lived in Los Angeles before moving to Japan in 2000. She began dancing as part of Hello Project! in 2004 and debuted as an idol in the group THE Possible (later Ciao Bella Cinquetti) in 2006 and became the group's leader in 2013. The group disbanded and Okada 'graduated' from idol work in 2018.

Source: Sankei Sport via Otakomu (Link 2)