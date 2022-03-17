Man Says His Allegations Against Daman Mills Were Fabricated

The Ohio man that previously accused Evangelion film and Sonny Boy voice actor Daman Mills of sexual misconduct told ANN on Thursday that the allegations were fabricated and untrue. He previously withdrew the allegations on Monday.

The man, referred to as "Duncan" due to concerns over retaliation and privacy, contacted Anime News Network on Thursday to state that he made the claims out of jealousy.

"This isn't who I am and I had no idea how much pain all this was going to cause him. I was just angry, and I wanted him to feel sorry for just abandoning me," Duncan wrote.

Mills told ANN that he has sought legal counsel and has been advised not to comment on the allegations. He sent Duncan a Cease and Desist letter on February 18. Mills also demanded in the letter that the Duncan cease and desist from further contacting Mills' employers or contractors. He was given until February 25 to agree or face potential legal action, including potential liability for damages, costs, and expenses. In a separate communication with Duncan, Mills asked that the allegations be retracted before he would consider granting an extension to respond to the cease & desist.