hololive English -Council- VTubers Reveal Their Top 10 Anime

Have you got any favorite anime in common with Mumei, Fauna, Baelz, Kronii, or Sana?

The members of the hololive English -Council- group revealed their top 10 anime last week in a series of interviews with Crunchyroll . Their choices are listed as follows:

(Favorite manga: Fruits Basket )

Earlier this month, a total of 35 Virtual YouTubers from hololive, hololive English, hololive Indonesia, and holostars revealed their three recommended manga titles for spring reading as part of Shueisha 's annual Spring Manga Festival.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover corporation launched hololive Indonesia, a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience, in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019.

hololive English -Council- debuted in August 2021 as the second generation of hololive English talent.

Source: Crunchyroll News (Link 2) (Link 3) (Link 4) (Link 5)