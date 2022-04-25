Interest
hololive English -Council- VTubers Reveal Their Top 10 Anime
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The members of the hololive English -Council- group revealed their top 10 anime last week in a series of interviews with Crunchyroll. Their choices are listed as follows:
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Hunter x Hunter
- Steins;Gate
- Gurren Lagann
- Bokurano
- Clannad After Story
- Soul Eater
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
- Eden of the East
- Attack on Titan
- Odd Taxi
- Hunter x Hunter
- Death Note
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Mob Psycho 100
- Made in Abyss
- Kamisama Kiss
- Maid Sama!
- Future Diary
(Favorite manga: Fruits Basket)
- InuYasha
- Fullmetal Alchemist
- Ouran High School Host Club
- Ponyo
- Princess Mononoke
- Nichijou
- Saga of Tanya the Evil
- Kuroko's Basketball
- Violet Evergarden
- The Seven Deadly Sins
- Death Note
- DEVILMAN crybaby
- Ghost Stories
- Shiawase Sou no Okojo-san
- Paranoia Agent
- Phantom Thief Jeanne
- Daily Lives of High School Boys
- Full Moon wo Sagashite
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Gintama
- Kyousougiga
- Katanagatari
- Daily Lives of High School Boys
- Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Great Pretender
- The Eccentric Family
- Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel movies
- March comes in like a lion
- Sayonara Zetsubō Sensei
Earlier this month, a total of 35 Virtual YouTubers from hololive, hololive English, hololive Indonesia, and holostars revealed their three recommended manga titles for spring reading as part of Shueisha's annual Spring Manga Festival.
The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover corporation launched hololive Indonesia, a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience, in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019.
hololive English -Council- debuted in August 2021 as the second generation of hololive English talent.
Source: Crunchyroll News (Link 2) (Link 3) (Link 4) (Link 5)