Rivals Join Forces: Bandai Makes Zoids Toy, While Takara Tomy Tackles Gundam

Toy makers Bandai Spirits and Takara Tomy announced a surprise collaboration at the Tokyo Toy Show last weekend. The two companies will team up to make toys from each other's signature mecha franchises: Bandai Spirits will recreate the Liger Zero from Zoids under its Chogokin line, while Takara Tomy will recreate the White Base from Mobile Suit Gundam as a Tomica.

The toys were previewed at the Tokyo Toy Show over the weekend (photo via Gundam.Info):

In addition, Bandai Spirits and Takara Tomy unveiled a video introducing the collaborations and the various unique aspects of the different toy designs.

Before the toys go on sale in 2023, the Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo and Tomica Shop Tokyo stores will exhibit them to the public, starting from late July.

