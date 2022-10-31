Bibliophile Princess Celebrates Halloween with Cute Illustration, Video

Christopher teases Elianna about candy

The anime of Satsuki Shiina 's Bibliophile Princess ( Mushikaburi-hime ) light novel series is celebrating Halloween with a cute illustration of the Alan, Elianna, Christopher, and Theodore in spooky costumes.

Kadokawa is also streaming a Halloween "spinoff" video featuring a short conversation between Christopher and Elianna. Christopher asks why Elianna has so much candy, to which Elianna explains that it's so that she can give it away for Halloween. Christopher remarks that it's not just children who want candy and says he'll tease Elianna unless she gives him some. Cue Elianna's flustered response.

The video is voiced by Christopher and Elianna voice actors Ryohei Kimura and Reina Ueda .

The Bibliophile Princess anime premiered on October 6 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Kansai TV , and BS NTV . HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime.

Source: Press Release