Live-Size Moving Gundam Learns Rock Paper Scissors

Rock paper scissors tournament scheduled at Gundam Factory Yokohama on May 5

The life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue at Gundam Factory Yokohama has picked up some new tricks. The Gundam is now capable of performing all the movements required to play rock paper scissors. To demonstrate its powers, the Gundam Factory Yokohama will hold a rock paper scissors tournament on May 5.

How will the tournament work? The Gundam will play against everyone in the crowd. As a special prize, those who remain standing at the end will be able to enter an area normally closed to the public for a commemorative photo.

In addition, from April 29 to May 7, the facility plans to hold a rerun of the Gundam's Minovsky Flight demonstration, inspired by the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway film. During the same period, a kitchen car inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will sell themed drinks like Miorine's tomato soda to visitors. The kitchen car is aptly named "Gund Arm Inc. Open Cafe."

The 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving Gundam held its grand opening for public viewing in December 2020. The facility will remain open to the public until March 31, 2024.

Source: Oricon via Livedoor News, Hachima Kikо̄