hololive Indonesia VTubers Join hololive English's 1st Concert

Ayunda Risu, Moona Hoshinova, Pavolia Reine join July 2 event

Three prominent hololive Indonesia Virtual YouTubers are slated to perform at hololive English's first concert: “hololive English 1st Concert -Connect the World-.” Ayunda Risu, Moona Hoshinova, and Pavolia Reine will join Virtual YouTubers Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina'nis, Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, IryS, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California on July 2 at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT).

There is a great deal of crossover between hololive Indonesia and hololive English fans because many of the hololive Indonesia members regularly speak English in their streams.

To coincide with the announcement, an additional small number of concert tickets will go on sale on May 13 at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT).

The English-speaking talents have previously performed alongside the Japanese branch at the annual hololive fes events. This new concert marks the first time the English talents will perform entirely by themselves.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth," in September 2020; the second group, "Council," debuted in August 2021. The male-presenting group "HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-" debuted last July. The first generation of hololive Indonesia performers debuted in April 2020.

Sources: Press Release, hololive English 1st Concert website