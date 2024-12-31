Voice Actor Yuya Hirose Announces Marriage

Image via x.com ©広瀬裕也

Voice actor Yūya Hirose announced he had gotten married on his X (formerly Twitter ) account just after midnight on January 1, New Year's Day:

I have an important announcement to make to everyone.

To everyone,



Although this is a personal matter, I would like to announce that I have gotten married.

My partner is a non-celebrity.



I would like to continue to work hard at acting, singing, variety shows, and everything else I do.

I am still inexperienced, but I will continue to work hard every day as an actor, never forgetting my gratitude to all of you.



I look forward to your continued support.

As of press time, Hirose received over 600 replies, most of which are congratulations from his fans and colleagues. Notably, fellow voice actor and Idolish 7 cast member Shinnosuke Tachibana was shocked at the announcement:

Seriously‼️

Congratulations!🎉

Good news for the new year.😆👍

Hirose has appeared in SSSS.Gridman as Yuta Hibiki, Delicious in Dungeon as Holm, the Idolish 7 franchise as Haruka Isumi, and Tokyo Revengers as Takuya Yamamoto, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.