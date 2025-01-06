After Ending MF Ghost, Shūichi Shigeno Wants to Make … a Farming Manga

Will there be drifting tractors, though?

The Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) Mate posted an interview with legendary automotive racing manga creator Shūichi Shigeno on December 23. Shigeno spoke about “his work to date and relationship with cars.”

Photo: 西尾 豪 Image via jafmate.jp © JAF MEDIA WORKS Co.,Ltd.

MF Ghost , Initial D , Baribari Densetsu … An interview with legendary manga creator Shūichi Shigeno !



Shigeno, whose MF Ghost series is nearing its climax, spoke to us about his work to date and his relationship with cars.



Most of the interview delt with Shigeno's works, cars, and cars in his works. However, towards the end, interviewer Akemi Saito asked Shigeno what he would like to create about after the conclusion of MF Ghost . Shigeno prefaced his response saying, “After the long serialization of Baribari Densetsu and Initial D I did some short series. I did a love story that had nothing to do with cars or motorcycles, and a baseball story, which wasn't very popular.” He further added, “It was a form of rehabilitation to soften my rigid mind.”

Following those statements, Shigeno said he was interested in a farming manga. He elaborated the story would be about a man in his mid-30s whose dreams of becoming a manga creator were dashed. He then returns home to his family farm in despair, but “finds hope in the midst of that despair.”

Shigeno concluded his answer saying, “Every time I finish a series, I say, 'I can't do cars anymore.'” Shigeno also recognized fans of his works enjoy his stories that revolve around cars, further stating that while readers would understand there would be no sequel to MF Ghost after seeing the finale, the creator would not abandon the world. “However, I think there will be a continuation of the world.” Shigeno said, “But, I don't think there will be a sequel story for Kanata Katagiri and Ren Saionji.”

The full interview is available on JAF Mate Online's website.

Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The manga will enter the climax of its "final battle" in the magazine's next issue on January 10. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2023 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. The anime also ran on Animax , TV Aichi , Shizuoka Broadcasting System , TV Setouchi , Tochigi TV , and YTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season debuted on October 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The new season also ran on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streamed on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime will get a third season.