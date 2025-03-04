Tokyo's Toshima Ward Officially Names Road 'Animate Street'

Image courtesy of Animate Ltd.

Tokyo's Toshima Ward, the home of the famous shopping district Ikebukuro, announced that it renamed Higashi-Ikebukuro 1-chome Street as Animate Street on March 3. The street happens to host several anime, manga, and game stores, including the Animate chain's flagship Ikebururo store, which Guinness World Records certified as "the largest anime shop/store in the world." Toshima Ward stated, “With input from locals, we decided on a familiar, approachable name.”

The local road name for Higashi-Ikebukuro 1-chome has been set as " Animate Street."

The ward finalized the decision to rename the street on March 1. It explained the decision was in part due to the increased interest of anime and manga in the area and in response to residents' input. The ward also included a map of and photos showing the respective ends of Animate Street.

Toshima has been renaming roads since 1990 so residents, workers, and visitors feel a familiarity with the streets and to serve as guideposts.

Another Tokyo shopping district, Akihabara, has also erected official signs to embrace its pop culture identity. Since April 1, 2024, the Central Gate at the Japan Railways Akihabara station has gained another official designation: Yostar Gate. (A Yostar Official Shop opened right outside that gate.)