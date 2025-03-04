Interest
Tokyo's Toshima Ward Officially Names Road 'Animate Street'
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Tokyo's Toshima Ward, the home of the famous shopping district Ikebukuro, announced that it renamed Higashi-Ikebukuro 1-chome Street as Animate Street on March 3. The street happens to host several anime, manga, and game stores, including the Animate chain's flagship Ikebururo store, which Guinness World Records certified as "the largest anime shop/store in the world." Toshima Ward stated, “With input from locals, we decided on a familiar, approachable name.”
□─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─— 豊島区 (@city_toshima) March 3, 2025
東池袋１丁目の区道通称名を
「アニメイト通り」に設定しました
─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─ ─□
地域の方々の声により、
親しみやすい名称が決まりました✨
今後も地元の皆さまと地域に愛される
道路づくりを進めてまいります
▼詳細https://t.co/K2NQSABuQZ pic.twitter.com/HyzV3zvmXC
The ward finalized the decision to rename the street on March 1. It explained the decision was in part due to the increased interest of anime and manga in the area and in response to residents' input. The ward also included a map of and photos showing the respective ends of Animate Street.
Toshima has been renaming roads since 1990 so residents, workers, and visitors feel a familiarity with the streets and to serve as guideposts.
Another Tokyo shopping district, Akihabara, has also erected official signs to embrace its pop culture identity. Since April 1, 2024, the Central Gate at the Japan Railways Akihabara station has gained another official designation: Yostar Gate. (A Yostar Official Shop opened right outside that gate.)
Sources: Toshima Ward's website, Toshima Ward's X/Twitter account via Otakumu, Famitsu