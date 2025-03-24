Interest
CLAMP, Air Gear & Sidonia Creators, More Draw Art in Tribute to Ghost in the Shell's Masamune Shirow
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Ghost in the Shell franchise announced on Friday that artists including CLAMP, Oh! great, and Tsutomu Nihei contributed tribute art for "The Exhibition of The World of Masamune Shirow" in Tokyo. The art pieces honor Ghost in the Shell, Appleseed, Black Magic M-66, Dominion, and other titles from Shirow's four-decade career: The exhibition will not only display the art pieces, but also sell merchandise decorated with them.
CLAMP (X, Rayearth, Card Captor Sakura, xxxHOLiC)
Oh! great (Tenjho Tenge, Air Gear)
Ilya Kuvshinov (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, The Wonderland character designer, illustrator)
Kōsuke Kawamura (fashion designer)
The exhibition's website features several more tribute pieces from creators in anime, manga, art, and photography:
| Tsutomu Nihei (Blame!, Knights of Sidonia)
| Hiroyuki Kitakubo (Blood: The Last Vampire, Black Magic M-66, Golden Boy)
|Jiro Konami (photographer)
|Yu Nagaba (illustrator)
|Kazuto Nakazawa (Parasite Dolls, "Kill Bill Chapter 3: The Origin of O-Ren" segment)
The exhibition will run from April 12 to August 17 at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo. The exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (with last entry at 5:30 p.m.) from Tuesdays to Sundays. Tickets cost 1,500, 900, 450, and 750 yen (about US$10, US$6, US$3, and US$5) for adults, high school/college students and seniors, elementary/junior high school students, and those with disabilities. A special bundle is also available for 4,000 yen (about US$27) and comes with a limited-edition tote bag. Visitors to the exhibition will also receive one of six post cards, depending on the day.
Sources: Ghost in the Shell's X/Twitter account, The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune's X/Twitter account (link 2), Ilya Kuvshinov's X/Twitter account, CLAMP's X/Twitter account, The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune's website, Anime! Anime!