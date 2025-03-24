×
Interest
CLAMP, Air Gear & Sidonia Creators, More Draw Art in Tribute to Ghost in the Shell's Masamune Shirow

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
See the world of Masamune Shirow in a new light

gits_collaboration_art_07
Image via x.com
©士郎正宗/講談社 🄫士郎正宗/青心社

The Ghost in the Shell franchise announced on Friday that artists including CLAMP, Oh! great, and Tsutomu Nihei contributed tribute art for "The Exhibition of The World of Masamune Shirow" in Tokyo. The art pieces honor Ghost in the Shell, Appleseed, Black Magic M-66, Dominion, and other titles from Shirow's four-decade career: The exhibition will not only display the art pieces, but also sell merchandise decorated with them.

CLAMP (X, Rayearth, Card Captor Sakura, xxxHOLiC)
gits_collaboration_art_03
Image via x.com
©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi.CO.,LTD./The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
 Oh! great (Tenjho Tenge, Air Gear)
gits_collaboration_art_04
Image via x.com
©Oh!great/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
Ilya Kuvshinov (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, The Wonderland character designer, illustrator)
gits_collaboration_art_05
Image via x.com
©Ilya Kuvshinov/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
 Kōsuke Kawamura (fashion designer)
gits_collaboration_art_06
Image via x.com
©Kosuke Kawamura/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee

The exhibition's website features several more tribute pieces from creators in anime, manga, art, and photography:

Tsutomu Nihei (Blame!, Knights of Sidonia)
gits_collaboration_art_15
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Tsutomu Nihei/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
 Hiroyuki Kitakubo (Blood: The Last Vampire, Black Magic M-66, Golden Boy)
gits_collaboration_art_16
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Hiroyuki Kitakubo/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
Jiro Konami (photographer)
gits_collaboration_art_17
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Jiro Konami/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
 Yu Nagaba (illustrator)
gits_collaboration_art_18
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Yu Nagaba /The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee
 Kazuto Nakazawa (Parasite Dolls, "Kill Bill Chapter 3: The Origin of O-Ren" segment)
gits_collaboration_art_19
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Kazuto Nakazawa/The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune Production Committee

The exhibition will run from April 12 to August 17 at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo. The exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (with last entry at 5:30 p.m.) from Tuesdays to Sundays. Tickets cost 1,500, 900, 450, and 750 yen (about US$10, US$6, US$3, and US$5) for adults, high school/college students and seniors, elementary/junior high school students, and those with disabilities. A special bundle is also available for 4,000 yen (about US$27) and comes with a limited-edition tote bag. Visitors to the exhibition will also receive one of six post cards, depending on the day.

gits_collaboration_art_08
Tuesday: Black Magic M-66
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA
gits_collaboration_art_09
Wednesday: Appleseed
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA
gits_collaboration_art_10
Thursday: Ghost in the Shell
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA
gits_collaboration_art_11
Friday: Exhibition original art
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA
gits_collaboration_art_12
Saturday: Dominion
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA
gits_collaboration_art_13
Sunday: Orion
Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp
©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA

Sources: Ghost in the Shell's X/Twitter account, The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune's X/Twitter account (link 2), Ilya Kuvshinov's X/Twitter account, CLAMP's X/Twitter account, The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune's website, Anime! Anime!

