CLAMP, Air Gear & Sidonia Creators, More Draw Art in Tribute to Ghost in the Shell's Masamune Shirow

See the world ofin a new light

Image via x.com ©士郎正宗/講談社 🄫士郎正宗/青心社

The Ghost in the Shell franchise announced on Friday that artists including CLAMP , Oh! great , and Tsutomu Nihei contributed tribute art for "The Exhibition of The World of Masamune Shirow " in Tokyo. The art pieces honor Ghost in the Shell , Appleseed , Black Magic M-66 , Dominion , and other titles from Shirow's four-decade career: The exhibition will not only display the art pieces, but also sell merchandise decorated with them.

The exhibition's website features several more tribute pieces from creators in anime, manga, art, and photography:

The exhibition will run from April 12 to August 17 at the Setagaya Literary Museum in Tokyo. The exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (with last entry at 5:30 p.m.) from Tuesdays to Sundays. Tickets cost 1,500, 900, 450, and 750 yen (about US$10, US$6, US$3, and US$5) for adults, high school/college students and seniors, elementary/junior high school students, and those with disabilities. A special bundle is also available for 4,000 yen (about US$27) and comes with a limited-edition tote bag. Visitors to the exhibition will also receive one of six post cards, depending on the day.

Tuesday: Black Magic M-66 Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp ©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA Wednesday: Appleseed Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp ©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA Thursday: Ghost in the Shell Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp ©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA

Friday: Exhibition original art Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp ©Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA Saturday: Dominion Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp ©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA Sunday: Orion Image via www.shirow-masamune-ex.jp ©Shirow Masamune/SEISHINSHA